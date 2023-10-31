Why is working long hours a bad retirement plan?

Daniel Gonzalez | moment | getty images

Working long hours is the best way to ensure you don’t exhaust your retirement savings. The problem is that you can’t rely on it as a strategy.

When it comes to retirement age, there is a big difference between expectations versus reality. Research shows that Americans generally retire earlier than planned – often due to factors beyond their control, such as poor health or job loss.

According to a Gallup poll, the average expected age of retirement in 2022 was 66 years. But the actual retirement age was, on average, 62 years. Gallup said that although there has been some variation in the average over the years, there has been a consistent five-year gap between expected and actual retirement ages since 2002.

Why retiring late can have a ‘dramatic’ effect?

Blanchett said delaying retirement by a few years could have a “dramatic” positive financial impact.

Such people get regular pay cheques, so they do not have to live off their savings. In the meantime, they have extra time to save and (hopefully) grow their wealth. Plus, they can potentially delay claiming Social Security benefits, guaranteeing them higher monthly payments for the rest of their lives.

But experts say retiring earlier than expected could have the opposite effect.

Broadly speaking, this disproportionately affects people who plan to retire in their early 60s or later, according to Blanchett’s research.

They found that people who aimed to exceed retirement age at 61 made it about half as often as expected. For example, someone who aims to retire at age 69 will actually retire around age 65.

Yet, opposite trends are pushing workers to retire later.

Social Security’s full retirement age has been gradually pushed back, to age 67 for anyone born in 1960 or later. Americans are living longer, which means they need to save more to finance their lifestyle in old age.

The shift from pensions to 401(k)-type plans is also a factor, said Richard Johnson, senior fellow at the Urban Institute. Pensions typically provide an incentive to begin collecting benefits at a certain age, he said, whereas no such trigger exists in 401(k) plans.

Early retirement is largely caused by unexpected events

According to EBRI, one-third of workers expect to retire at age 70 or older – or not at all. But only 6% of retirees said they planned to retire at age 70.

According to the EBRI, in 2023, 35% of people who said they retired earlier than planned did so because of a hardship such as a health problem or disability. Another 31% did so because of a change in their company.

“The main thing is that these are things you won’t be able to control,” said Blanchett.

Indeed, a larger share – 35% – also said they could afford to retire early, EBRI found. And nearly half of retirees said they may stop working as they planned.

Job loss is ‘really consequential’ for older adults

According to a 2018 paper published by the Urban Institute, more than half, 56%, of full-time workers in their early 50s are kicked out of their jobs (due to circumstances such as layoffs) before they are ready to retire. .

“Job loss at older ages is really consequential,” said Johnson, who co-authored the report. He attributes much of that workplace dynamic to ageism.

The Urban Institute paper notes that only 10% of those who suffered involuntary job separation in their early 50s earn the same amount per week after the separation as they did before. In other words, 90% earn less — “often significantly less,” Johnson said.

Many people may not even be able to find a new job.

Johnson’s research shows that after the Great Recession (from 2008 to 2012), workers aged 50 to 61 who lost jobs were more likely to be re-employed than workers in their 20s and early 30s. Was 20% less. Those 62 and older were 50% less likely to find a new job.

“Theoretically, working longer is a good option for increasing your retirement savings,” Johnson said. “But when workers are preparing for retirement, they shouldn’t be able to take it for granted that they’ll be able to stay in their jobs as long as they want.”

Today’s strong labor market means it may be easier for older workers to find new jobs, Johnson said. However, it is unclear how long this strength will last.

Experts said that for many retirees today, especially those who can work from home, it may be easier to find part-time gigs to help ease the financial impact of retirement earlier than expected than full-time employment.

