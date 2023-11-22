Why is Uniswap (UNI) stuck? – Cryptosaurus

Decentralized finance (DeFi) activity on Ethereum is gaining momentum primarily based on gas fee trends in the first three weeks of November, according to data from Kaiko. Turns out, nevertheless, Uniswap (UNI) led a revival seeing gas due to its movements in this period, with UNI prices remaining stable below $5.6, with bulls failing to move higher. Breaking new highs of 2023.

Ethereum gas fees are increasing. Source: Kaiko

Ethereum gas fees rising, DeFi revival?

According to blockchain analytics platform Kaiko, the average gas fee on Ethereum reached its highest level in several months last week. The platform clearly notes that the primary driver has been Uniswap’s activities, as evidenced by the increasing transaction volume from meme coins including GROK. As a result, demand for block space increased, leading to an increase in gas fees.

Gas fees fluctuate but are generally higher in the first three weeks of November. As of November 20, Ycharts data shows that the average cost to send a transaction was 45.13 GVE, up nearly 100% from November 19, when it was 24.84 GVE. This is a significant jump from 17.66 Gwei at the end of October 2023.

Gas fees and how ETH and DeFi token prices react are directly related to DeFi and other on-chain activities such as non-fungible token (NFT) mining and trading growth; Gas fee spreads typically fluctuate in trending markets.

Accordingly, the recent expansion in gas fees may indicate that the market is preparing for a bullish move, and tokens of important protocols including Uniswap or Aave may benefit.

DeFi TVL is rising, but Uniswap stuck below $5.6

At the time of writing, the total value locked (TVL) across all DeFi protocols as of November 21 is over $46.6 billion. DeFiLlama, this increase is approximately $5 billion more than in early November and more than $37 billion in mid-October.

Ethereum DeFi TVL remains high Source: Defilama

Ethereum remains a preferred platform for deploying DeFi apps despite relatively high gas fees due to mainnet scaling challenges. Leading smart contract blockchains manage $25.4 billion in TVL, while Uniswap is one of the largest protocols with $3.216 billion in TVL.

Uniswap prices are moving sideways on the daily chart. Source: UNIUSDT on Binance, TradingView

At the time of writing on November 21, UNI prices are 30% higher than mid-October. However, bulls have been unable to break the November high of $5.6. From the daily chart, trading volumes and thus participation are decreasing, even though prices are increasing.

This formation suggests that there was less momentum and stability behind the bullish trend. Technically, more profits could be made if there is a solid close above the November high on increasing volume. In that case, UNI could extend further, retesting 2023 highs around $7.2.

Feature image from Canva, chart from TradingView

Source: www.newsbtc.com

Source: cryptosaurus.tech