Why is traffic so slow in some cities? What can be done to improve traffic speeds and reduce congestion?

Answer By Professor Victor Couture, University of British Columbia

Being stuck in slow-moving traffic is one of the most frustrating daily experiences for many people. So a big question to ask is: why is traffic so slow in some cities, while so fast in others?

My research Akbar et al. (2023) used Google Maps data to rank the world’s slowest and fastest cities, revealing insights into the causes of slow traffic speeds. It turns out that small American cities like Flint, MI and Greensboro, NC have the fastest road traffic. On the other hand, larger and less affluent cities such as Dhaka (Bangladesh), Lagos (Nigeria) and Manila (Philippines) have the lowest road traffic. Here’s a figure comparing traffic speeds throughout the day in different cities:

Figure Note: Average speed for trips between 5 and 10 kilometers in length. Dhaka is the slowest, Flint is the fastest, and Bogotá is the most congested city in the world. Central Dhaka refers to trips that occur within an average of 5 kilometers of the center of Dhaka.

In general, the cities with the fastest traffic have two broad characteristics: they have small populations, and they are located in wealthy countries. In contrast, the cities with the lowest traffic are very large and very poor. You may be wondering how population size and income levels affect traffic speed. Let me deal with both these factors separately.

A) Why are more populous cities slower?

Big cities are denser and more crowded. However, contrary to popular belief, overcrowding is not the main issue. Even at 3 a.m., megacities experience slower traffic, with fewer cars on the road. A large and dense population implies that there are many other road users competing for road space with vehicles. These competing road uses may include encroachment by double-parked delivery vehicles, electric scooters, hauling animals and pedestrians, limited visibility at intersections due to buildings close to the streets, and longer wait times at those intersections Where red lights replace stop signs and roundabouts.

b) Why is traffic slow in poor cities?

The primary reason is the lack of adequate road infrastructure such as major arterials and other fast road types. Additionally, cities in poor countries tend to have higher population density. This increased density, as mentioned above, leads to greater competition for road space by other road uses in poor countries.

There are many other factors which, although less serious, affect the speed of traffic. For example, a city’s regular grid network can significantly improve traffic flow. A challenging topography – such as the clutter of water bodies in Dhaka – hampers traffic movement.

So, what does this tell us about improving traffic speeds? Recognizing that traffic slowness is not mostly caused by congestion has important policy implications. For example, traditional solutions such as congestion pricing and HOV lanes may not significantly improve speeds in the slowest cities, despite the desirability of such policies in many cases. Although it is more expensive, increasing road infrastructure would be a more effective solution.

While cities with fast traffic are in wealthier countries and have smaller populations, there is hope for slower cities. As poor cities become richer, they build roads faster and expand spatially, reducing density, which improves traffic speeds. Achieving major speed improvements in affluent, densely populated cities like New York is a more difficult task. However, the advantage of such cities is that there is quick access to many nearby destinations, which compensates for the slow traffic.

