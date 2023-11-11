Why is time running out to save Britain from inheritance tax?

inheritance tax

New analysis shows Chancellor Jeremy Hunt could save half of unhappy families the pain of inheritance tax if he raised the threshold by just £175,000.

Pressure is mounting on the Prime Minister and Mr Hunt to shoulder the burden of death duties as a deep freeze on the tax border and rising property prices trap thousands of families.

Telegraph Money is calling on the Government to scrap the tax ahead of the Autumn Statement later this month, and more than 50 Conservative MPs have backed the campaign.

Analysts warned today that the Government is running out of time to act before a projected Labor Party landslide at the next general election, likely to be held next year.

The tax is widely considered Britain’s most hated levy and is increasingly hitting ordinary families as the super-rich take advantage of complex and sweeping exemptions.

One in eight families could soon face an inheritance tax bill if the government doesn’t act, according to analysis from the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

The think tank said the tax charge accounts for 4 per cent of deaths today, but this will rise to 12 per cent by 2032-33 due to rising property prices, ultimately costing bereaved families £15 billion a year.

The government has been considering a 40 percent tax cut for several months to woo voters ahead of the next general elections.

Chris Etherington, of tax firm RSM, said: “The clock is now ticking for the Chancellor to have any meaningful impact on the general election outcome.

“Ultimately they have some fiscal space and there will be enormous political pressure on them to use it.”

Calls for tax cuts have intensified this week after it emerged the government has twice as much “fiscal space” as expected in the spring.

The Resolution Foundation estimates the Chancellor has about £13 billion to play with, up from an earlier estimate of £6.5 billion.

Two humiliating defeats in by-elections have added more pressure to the Chancellor, who had previously refused to cut taxes until inflation was under control.

Under the Tories, inheritance tax is no longer reserved for the super-rich. As house prices have risen, it has developed into a tax on Britain’s middle class.

Today, homeowners in Greater London, Surrey, Hertfordshire and Hampshire are most likely to pay the apportionment levy, according to analysis from wealth manager Investec, which found that most of those with properties worth £1m or more in these counties The number is the highest.

Andy Butcher of wealth manager Raymond James said inheritance tax is “punitive” for baby boomers who bought properties at very low prices in the 1990s, which have seen their value skyrocket.

Individuals who die with less than £325,000 in their estate do not have to pay any inheritance tax, although under current plans this tax-free allowance is put on hold until 2028.

The IFS’s analysis shows that even if tax bands are increased in line with inflation in five years’ time, inheritance tax receipts will continue to rise as older generations accumulate more wealth.

Despite the downturn in the property market, house prices continue to rise in some of the UK’s most sought-after areas. The value of homes priced at £1 million or more in Richmond has increased by 8 per cent year-on-year, while high-end properties in Bath have seen a 20 per cent increase.

Donating money during your lifetime is one of the best ways to reduce your inheritance tax liability. But that’s not an option for people whose wealth is mostly tied up in their properties, Mr Butcher said.

He said: “If your home is your largest asset, you have fewer options to reduce the size of your estate than people with mostly liquid assets. Families may be forced to sell their homes.

Eliminating the tax, he added, would allow thousands of families to pass on more wealth to their children. “We know that millennials have been particularly squeezed over the last decade. This will help in improving the next generation.”

However, at a time when the public purse is under enormous pressure, the Chancellor will be reluctant to seize £7 billion a year in annual revenue.

This has sparked speculation that Mr Hunt might choose to amend the tax instead.

Shaun Moore of wealth manager Quilter said: “Taking steps to modernize inheritance tax could be a real ‘rabbit’ moment for Jeremy Hunt in the Autumn Statement.”

Former chancellor George Osborne said earlier this year that the inheritance tax threshold should be updated in line with inflation, to prevent more families falling into the trap.

Others have called for tax simplification. The Office of Tax Simplification, a now-disbanded government agency, said in a 2019 report that it found several areas where the tax created “distortions” and was difficult to understand.

One of the areas she deemed “most complex” was the residence zero-rate band, an extra £175,000 exemption for homeowners who pass their property on to their children.

Although it allows couples to give up to £1 million to their children, this allowance cannot be used by singles or the childless, meaning a significant part of the population is forced to pay a higher tax bill .

According to Quilter, one option would be to simplify the tax by increasing the £325,000 nil-rate band to £500,000 and eliminating the residence nil-rate band, which would almost halve the number of households paying inheritance tax each year.

By 2027-28, fewer households (about 25,000) will pay inheritance tax than in 2020-21, the most recent year for which HM Revenue and Customs has complete data, when 27,000 paid the fee.

Mr Moore said it would “remove complexity from an area of ​​taxation that desperately needs simplification, while not costing the government large sums of money in the long term”.

Quilter estimates it will lose around £1.4 billion in annual revenue.

Another option would be to reduce the rate by 40 percent. The UK has one of the highest inheritance tax rates in the world. Reducing this would soften the blow for thousands of families who currently pay an average bill of £214,000.

However, dropping the rate won’t be cheap. The wealth manager estimates that even reducing it to 30 per cent would cost the government £7.7 billion between 2024-25 and 2027-28.

Mr Moore said: “Despite only 4 per cent of the country paying inheritance tax it is a tax that many people regard as severe.

“Therefore, any change could help the Conservatives regain some much-needed popularity ahead of next year’s general election.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com