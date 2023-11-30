A long-term CD can protect you from future rate decreases. getty images

If you had looked at a certificate of deposit (CD) two years ago, chances are you would have seen a nominal interest rate that wouldn’t have piqued your interest. On the other hand, if you have recently seen a CD, the strong returns are hard to ignore.

Today’s best five-year CDs are offering rates in excess of 4.5%. But those long-term CD rates aren’t going to last forever. The Federal Reserve changes its federal funds rate, the rate that forms the basis of returns on CDs, based on inflation. The central bank raises rates when inflation increases and lowers rates when price growth slows.

Although no crystal ball predicts the future of interest rates in the United States, economic data suggests that the impressive yields on long-term CDs are not going to last for very long.

Why is time running out to get the best long-term CD rate?

As mentioned above, the Federal Reserve raises and lowers its target federal funds rate in response to changes in inflation. Over the past two years, the Fed has raised its rates 11 times in an effort to combat high inflation rates – and their efforts are working.

Recent data points to declining inflation and rising unemployment. Considering the current economic data, now may be a good time to lock in higher returns with CDs. here’s why:

interest rates are cyclical

“In today’s market, there are many good reasons to open a CD,” says Anna Masel, investment advisor representative and retirement planner at Voyager Advisory Group. “Given current interest rates, there are many CDs available with rates higher than 5%.”

But it’s important to note that these interest rates are cyclical – meaning they move in cycles up and down. Considering the cyclical nature of interest rates, the high CD returns mentioned by Masel are unlikely to last forever.

inflation is decreasing

When the Federal Reserve set its sights on inflation in March 2022, it moved ahead with an aggressive plan to slow price rises across the United States. Rates were raised 11 times in a row following the central bank’s regularly scheduled monetary policy meetings. However, the Fed left rates unchanged after the last two meetings, and for good reason. Inflation seems to be calming down.

Year-on-year growth in consumer prices slowed to 3.2% in October from 3.7% in September. Of course, the current inflation rate is still well above the Fed’s 2% target, but the impact of the economic policy change may be delayed. As such, there is a strong possibility that we may see a further decline in inflation.

If inflation continues downward, the Federal Reserve may begin to lower interest rates – resulting in lower CD returns.

unemployment is increasing

In addition to the fact that inflation appears to be slowing down, the unemployment rate in the United States has begun to trend upward. This is a sign that corporations are anticipating economic strength and are responding by creating fewer jobs. According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, 6.5 million Americans are currently unemployed. This is equivalent to a loss of 849,000 jobs since April this year.

Currently, the unemployment rate is 3.9% – which is not an alarm bell. However, this number is up about 0.5% month-on-month, and if it continues to move upward, it could give the Federal Reserve another reason to lower interest rates.

CDs are safe savings medium

It’s also worth noting that CDs are a safe place to store your money. That is, as long as you open your account at a reputable financial institution. That’s because CDs are deposit accounts, which means they’re typically FDIC- or NCUA-insured up to $250,000. So, even in the worst case scenario for the market, the financial institution, or both, your money will be safe in a CD.

Bottom-line

Interest rates are cyclical and savers have been enjoying a recent uptrend. However, the high interest rate environment cannot last forever. Locking in today’s high returns with long-term CDs means you’ll keep impressive yields when the Federal Reserve starts bringing rates back down.

Joshua Rodriguez is a personal finance and investing writer with a passion for his craft. When he’s not working, he enjoys time with his wife, two children, three dogs, and 10 ducks.

