Why is the US economy growing rapidly while the Canadian economy has stagnated?

Both the Bank of Canada and the US Federal Reserve began raising interest rates in March, 2022. Both tightened monetary policy at the fastest pace in decades. In Canada, it has pushed the economy to the brink of recession. South of the border, the American economy is defying gravity.

The gap in economic performance has become increasingly apparent in recent months. Canadian consumers are cutting back while Americans continue to splurge. American businesses are investing in buildings and equipment, building up inventory and bringing on new employees, while Canadian companies are stepping back and preparing for a period of slower growth.

The picture is clearest when you look at gross domestic product. Canadian GDP shrank between April and June and then stalled during the summer and early fall. In the United States, GDP grew at an annual rate of 2.1 percent in the second quarter and increased to 4.9 percent in the third quarter.

What explains these different paths? Inflation has followed a similar trajectory in both countries, reaching a four-decade high in the summer of 2022, then declining to between 3 percent and 4 percent in recent months. Interest rates have increased rapidly in both; The policy rate is actually half a point higher in the US than in Canada.

But interest rates are getting cut further in Canada as household debt burdens remain high and mortgages run out faster. Meanwhile, the US government is running proportionately larger deficits and pumping more money into the economy. And despite declines in Canada, US productivity is rising, leading to US outperformance.

Here are the key reasons why Canada and the US are trending in different directions, and what it means for interest rates.

Interest rates have a greater impact on Canadian households

When interest rates rise, debt levels matter a lot. More money going towards interest payments means less money spent on other goods and services. And Canadians are deeply indebted.

Most of this is housing loans. In the US, home prices collapsed during the 2008 financial crisis and American households spent the next decade reducing their debt. In Canada, home prices have been rising steadily, and with it large amounts of mortgage debt.

Canadian household debt stood at 102 per cent of gross domestic product in the first quarter of 2023, according to the Bank for International Settlements. In the United States, it was 74 percent.

“Even before the pandemic, even before this increase in rates, Canadians were spending about 15 cents of every after-tax dollar [servicing debt], and Americans were spending about 10 cents on every dollar,” said Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. “So the starting point was there was a lot more interest, and it’s growing more rapidly in Canada than in the US.”

The reason interest payments rise rapidly in Canada is because of how mortgages are structured. American home buyers typically take out 30-year mortgages, allowing them to lock in interest rates for an extended period of time. In Canada, most mortgages reset every five years. This means that rising interest rates are felt relatively quickly.

Since the Bank of Canada began raising interest rates in the spring of 2022, nearly 40 per cent of Canadians with a mortgage have seen their monthly payments increase. This proportion will increase significantly in the next few years.

A Royal Bank of Canada report published last week estimated that about $900 billion worth of mortgages at Canadian chartered banks – about 60 per cent of the outstanding mortgages on their books – will be renewed between 2024 and 2026.

The report estimates that depending on the path of interest rates, the average monthly payment on these mortgages could rise by 32 percent next year and by 48 percent in 2026.

In short, Canadian homeowners with mortgages (about 35 per cent of all Canadian households) are facing larger and more immediate payment shocks than their American counterparts. And it is reaching the broader economy through multiple channels.

“It’s not that Canadians are spending more on interest payments. They are also choosing to save more of their after-tax income to prepare themselves for higher payments to come, Mr. Shenfeld said.

Washington’s more aggressive fiscal policy

While American households are spending more than their northern neighbors, so is the U.S. government.

Both Canada and the US have stimulus fiscal policies, but on very different scales. Ottawa is expected to have a deficit of more than 1 per cent of GDP this year, but Washington’s deficit is closer to 6 per cent. In the third quarter, US federal spending increased by 5.5 percent year-on-year, making it one of the fastest-growing sectors of the economy.

A trio of US programs in particular have driven growth, namely the 2021 infrastructure bill, and last year’s inflation reduction act and bill to support the semiconductor industry.

This is visible in huge spending by businesses on factory construction, which has increased by 150 percent in inflation-adjusted terms since the beginning of 2020. In Canada, investment in factory manufacturing has increased only slightly over the same time frame.

“Whether you look at direct government spending or industrial policy stimulus, the US is running a much more stimulatory fiscal policy than Canada,” says Sal Guattari, senior economist at the Bank of Montreal.

Canada is pursuing its own industrial policy, such as efforts to woo electric-battery makers, but the rollout has been slow.

“Many of the tax measures Canada has announced for businesses haven’t even been defined yet,” said Scotiabank economist Rebekah Young.

Not that Ottawa is strict. General government spending at all levels of government has grown nearly twice as fast in Canada as in the US since before the pandemic. It’s just that Canadian governments stepped up their spending in the early stages of the pandemic recovery, when lockdowns were severely limiting growth, Ms. Young said.

However, while US fiscal policy is helping to boost growth south of the border, it is also creating headaches for the Federal Reserve by increasing inflation in that country.

“It is having fantastic economic growth but at the peak of the economic cycle when America doesn’t really need it and monetary policy doesn’t welcome it,” Mr. Guatieri said.

Low productivity is adversely affecting Canada’s economy

Economists and policy watchers have been concerned about Canada’s weak productivity for years. Now, it’s widening economic differences between Canada and the US

Productivity measures economic output per hour worked. If productivity had remained stable, growth in Canada’s population – and the increasing supply of workers and demand for goods and services that come with it – would have been expected to drive growth. But productivity has declined in 11 of the last 12 quarters.

On the other hand, productivity in the US grew 4.7 percent in the third quarter, the fastest pace in three years.

The decline in Canadian productivity reflects weak business investment in machinery and technology that would help workers do their jobs more efficiently.

“How can you explain the stagnation of our economy in an environment of 3 percent population growth,” Mr. Guatieri said. “Until we reverse that trend, it will continue to be a problem for the Canadian economy.”

What does this mean for interest rates?

Many economists believe the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve have raised interest rates, although the strength of the U.S. economy increases the likelihood of another hike by the Fed. Speculation on Bay Street and Wall Street is focusing on when central banks might start cutting rates.

The relative weakness of the Canadian economy suggests the Bank of Canada will step in first, Mr. Shenfeld said: “We’ve already been stuck in growth for two quarters, which hasn’t even started in the U.S. yet, so there’s a good chance “We’ll get some interest rate relief before the Americans see it.”

Mr. Shenfeld’s team at CIBC is estimating the first rate cut by the Bank of Canada in the middle of next year, followed by the Fed a few months later. Interest rate swap markets, which capture market expectations about monetary policy, are pricing in cuts by both central banks from next summer.

If the Bank of Canada moves first, it could put pressure on the Canadian dollar. But Mr. Shenfeld said this shouldn’t be a big problem.

“We expect to see some weakness in the currency. But I do not expect the Canadian dollar to fall significantly, as long as the market is still anticipating that the Fed will start cutting rates soon.

Source: www.theglobeandmail.com