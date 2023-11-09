Why is the manufacturing industry hesitant to adopt new technology?

Since 1999, Bill has led the development of parsecManufacturing Operations Management (MOM) platform, TrackSYS.

I work at the intersection of technology and manufacturing, and every day, I see evidence and consequences of a curious truth: Manufacturing lags behind other industries when it comes to software and technology adoption.

Whether it’s powerful, advanced technology like automation and artificial intelligence or the low-hanging fruit of going paperless, manufacturing has not achieved widespread technology adoption and is years behind other industries.

While certainly interesting, this reality is not exactly “news” and may even seem obvious to some people. But what is it about manufacturing that makes it hard to implement timely, game-changing technology? All industries face their own unique challenges – so why is the technology such a hurdle for manufacturers?

As I see it, the delay in adopting technology solutions in manufacturing stems from the industry’s complex history, but there are several steps leaders can take to overcome precedent and move forward.

how did we get here

The crux of the issue of delay in technology adoption can be summed up in one word: time. Manufacturing activities occur every hour of every day, with incredibly narrow windows of downtime. Plant managers already have a lot on their plate, making it incredibly challenging to proactively allocate time to investigating and installing new technology.

Why is production a continuous activity? It’s not just for fun—it’s essential. The best minds in our dangerous, animal kingdom have given humans an unquenchable thirst to invent and replicate. We have created incredible products. Even seemingly simple items like pencils are carefully designed with specific materials and production requirements in mind. Our cars, tech gadgets, and consumer goods are constantly becoming more advanced and sophisticated, and consumers can’t help but demand them. Manufacturers cannot help meet this demand; Otherwise, they risk going out of business.

Today’s manufacturing involves incredibly complex operations. Business leaders are not unaware of the shortcomings of their facilities and of available technology that can optimize production, but they may assume that the downtime required to install new technology and – if one works only from past experiences – the entire Reconfiguring the facility would be prohibitively expensive. In the views of many manufacturers, the least-worst option that lets them meet demand is continued (albeit non-optimized) production.

This thinking makes sense, but it is based on old-fashioned manufacturing techniques that were cumbersome to implement and guaranteed to disrupt workflows. However, advancements in modern technology have introduced things like no-code/low-code solutions and development environments, while cloud storage has made solution implementation much easier. But manufacturers are still, understandably, skeptical and hesitant to take risks when their business is at risk. Betting on new, advanced technology can feel like a leap of faith that many leaders may not be willing to take.

To meet demand, manufacturing plants are in almost continuous operation. Leaders know that advanced technology solutions can unlock much-needed optimization, but they don’t want to risk predictable downtime. And so, the pattern repeats. But that doesn’t mean manufacturing as a category is doomed! What are the challenges? Yes. Are they formidable? No, there is going to be much hope and ample fruit for the harvest.

road ahead

Before any business can hope to improve its process efficiency, it must be able to clearly identify any deficiencies – and, if possible, quantify them. If you regularly fall short of quota, by what percentage are you falling short? If you experience costly downtime every day, how long does it last, and during what production phase? These insights will help leaders not only fully understand the situation but also set a benchmark for future success.

With a detailed understanding of potential areas for improvement, leaders can move on to the next step: Start small. While there are many technology solutions on the market that can unlock wholesale business transformation, there are also options for narrower, more incremental improvements – which may be easier to manage for businesses unfamiliar with advanced technology. Starting small will set organizations up for success, ensuring teams can adapt to change and controlling the scope of potential troubleshooting.

From there, it’s about taking permanent steps. To ensure that any new technological implementation has staying power and achieves long-term success, manufacturers must pace themselves. Trying to bite off more than they can chew can lead to lengthy layoffs, costly downtime, or leave employees unhappy and confused. Leaders must consult closely with systems integrators and plant managers to strike the right balance and set themselves up for continued success.

Technological opportunities abound for manufacturers

Many manufacturers have a complex relationship with technology. They know that efficient, accessible solutions exist that can dramatically improve their production, but they don’t have the time or resources for thorough research, testing, and implementation. Manufacturing is an incredibly complex industry, and it has its fair share of challenges – including the constant imperative to produce, produce, produce.

However, to remain competitive in today’s high-tech marketplace, manufacturers must pursue whatever incremental wins they can – whether that means eventually going paperless or simply researching digitalization options. The first step in exploring the modern, high-tech possibilities of manufacturing is to do whatever you can to keep the door open.

