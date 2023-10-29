Why is the housing market going from tough to terrible?

Washington, DC CNN –

Mortgage rates are near 8%. Prices have been rising continuously for the last three months. And there were fewer homes on the market in September than any other September. It’s no surprise that home sales hit a 13-year low. This is a difficult time to try to buy a home.

The unpleasant news for home buyers is that this is not expected to change any time soon. Prices are expected to remain high, inventory is expected to remain low and rates may rise even further.

The current housing market presents a very poor affordability picture for prospective homebuyers and is keeping many people out of the market. And it has been continuously getting worse for the last two years.

According to Freddie Mac, the average 30-year fixed rate loan is currently 7.63% According to ICE Mortgage Technology, purchasing an average-priced home with a 20% down payment would now require monthly principal and interest payments of $2,528 Is. Which recently acquired mortgage data provider Black Knight.

That’s a 91% increase from two years ago and an increase of $1,204 per month, ICE found.

Monthly payments on a median-priced home now require 40% of the median household income, making housing the least affordable since 1984, according to ICE.

“The last time home affordability was this low, interest rates were 13.6% – about 6 points higher than today – and the average home price was about 3.5 times the average household income,” said Andy Walden, vice president of enterprise research at ICE. ” Mortgage Technology. “Today, after several years of low interest rates that have helped drive up purchase prices, the average home costs six times the average income.”

To get affordability back to the long-term average, he said, would require some combination of a 37% drop in home prices, a 4 percentage point drop in mortgage rates, or a 60% increase in median household income.

“Unfortunately, this week’s upward shift in Treasury yields will make returning to ‘normal’ an even more challenging goal,” Walden said.

Inflation is still above the Fed’s stated target of 2%, which means the central bank’s benchmark rate is likely to remain high for a long time.

Financial markets are bracing for another pause on rate hikes ahead of the central bank’s upcoming two-day policy meeting starting on October 31. But the probability of an additional pause in December is very low, about 61%, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

“Longer-term Treasury yields – which follow mortgage rates – depend on expected economic growth and inflation expectations,” said Orfe Divongue, senior economist at Zillow. “Inflation expectations are moving higher. Political dysfunction in the country’s capital and rising government borrowing are also contributing to the upward pressure on yields.

But even if mortgage rates reach 8%, it won’t make things so bad for buyers, said Nicole Bachaud, senior economist at Zillow, partly because the market is already so unappealing.

A buyer who earns an average household income and makes a 10% down payment on a typical home in August will have spent about 40% of their income on their mortgage payment. To bring it up to the recommended 30%, which is a standard range commonly used as a guideline for an affordable home, a family would need an annual income of about $107,000, according to Zillow. According to the US Census Bureau, the median household income in 2022 was $74,580.

If mortgage rates rise to 8%, Bachaud said, the income needed to afford the typical American home would rise to about $114,000.

“Buyers are already in a tough spot and the housing market is unlikely to look markedly different with rates above 8%,” he said.

But with a strong labor market and a Fed rate cut, perhaps, in the third quarter of 2024, the market could remain at this level for some time, said John Twohig, head of Raymond James’ entire credit business.

So how long can home prices remain strong? And how long can prospective homeowners keep putting off purchasing a home?

“For most of this year I’ve looked for good news about how we’ll endure a ‘high for a long time,’ but not watch the world fall apart,” Twohig said.

“An aggressive Fed that is prone to excessive correction could do real damage,” he said. “Good news in the economy keeps rates high for a long time – but the longer rates stay high, the more likely something is going to be bullish in the market.”

