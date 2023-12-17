Why is the Fed discussing a rate cut with the unemployment rate at 3.7%?

The market is now focused on a base case, as the Fed is finished raising rates, and… [+] The conversation has focused on when would be the right time to ease the policy.

getty

As expected, the Federal Reserve left short-term interest rates unchanged last Wednesday, but the change in stance around future rate cuts ignited a strong market rally for stocks and bonds. The key change was that the base case for the Fed is now that rate hikes are over, and Chair Powell said the conversation has already shifted to when would be the appropriate time to ease policy. The market began to realize this pivot in late October, leading to a massive surge of about fifteen percent in stocks since the end of October, as 10-year US Treasury yields fell from 5% to 3.9%. The S&P 500 rose 2.5% last week, driven by a dovish Fed meeting.

Notably, all the positive returns from some corners of the market have come since the end of October. Interest rate-sensitive bonds, Russell 2000 small-cap stocks, utilities, banks and real estate investment trusts (REITs) have seen massive declines over the past month and a half. Despite losing most of the year, the equal-weight S&P 500 has outperformed the market-cap-weight S&P 500 and the Magnificent 7 since the October 27 shift. Recall that Magnificent 7 includes Microsoft MSFT (MSFT), Meta Platform FB (META), Amazon.com (AMZN), Apple AAPL (AAPL), NVIDIA NVDA DIA (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Tesla TSLA (TSLA). Are included. ,

While these positive returns are welcome for investors, how can the Federal Reserve consider a rate cut as early as next March when the unemployment rate is at a historically low 3.7% and inflation is still elevated?

asset returns

Glenview Trust, Bloomberg

While inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), remains above the target of 3.1%, the year-on-year trend has improved. According to forecasts, the year-on-year pace of inflation should double down as early as 2024. The Producer Price Index (PPI) also showed a softening of 0.9% year-on-year in November, evidence of easing pricing pressures. line pipe.

inflation

Glenview Trust, Bloomberg

The most high-frequency labor market data, initial claims for unemployment benefits, shows no sign of a slowdown. Claims have risen steadily from the lows reached during last summer’s extremely tight job market, but certainly not at worrisome levels. The most recent monthly jobs report was solid and the unemployment rate fell to 3.7%.

Initial Jobless Claims

Glenview Trust, Bloomberg

Recently, better-than-expected job growth and consumer spending have raised the Atlanta Fed’s current forecast for fourth-quarter economic growth to 2.6%. Although down from 5.2% in the third quarter, it is a strong result for an economy expected to grow around 2% over the long term.

4Q 2023 US GDP growth forecast

Glenview Trust, Bloomberg

The Federal Reserve raised its forecast for rate cuts in 2024 to three, for a total of 75 basis points (0.75%). The futures market has forecast four more cuts of 25 basis points in 2024, with the first cut likely in March. Specifically, the market has priced the fed funds rate up from 5.01% to 4.14% over one year since the end of October. As mentioned earlier, this change in expectations has acted like rocket fuel for stock and bond prices since late October.

One Year Forward Fed Funds Futures Rate

Glenview Trust, Bloomberg

On the surface, the economic data taken as a whole does not point to the need for the Fed to cut rates in March. The key issue is that interest rate increases operate with a variable lag, so the Fed would prefer to ease conditions before the stress becomes apparent. And importantly, if the Fed makes no changes to rates while inflation declines, control over the economy increases. If the Fed keeps short-term interest rates at their current level, the real, after inflation, fed funds rate is expected to rise as early as 2024. Powell said in his press conference last week that as inflation declined “it may be appropriate to start dialing back the amount of policy restraint.”

federal funds rate after inflation

Glenview Trust, Bloomberg

The chances of avoiding a soft landing and economic recession certainly increase with this pivot. The challenge is that this positive outcome is far from reassuring, and with more economic and interest rate-sensitive issues weighing on stocks, too much good news has been priced in. These improved expectations are not a reason to flee stocks, but it is an excellent time to be mindful of risk levels and prepare for some potential turmoil as the Fed attempts to smooth the economy’s landing.

Source: www.forbes.com