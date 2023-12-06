Why is the EU now planning to delay post-Brexit tariffs on electric vehicles?

Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

After months of lobbying by industry and the UK government, the European Commission may propose a three-year delay on post-Brexit tariffs on electric cars.

Carmakers feared exports between the UK and the EU – in both directions – would be hit by 10% tariffs in the new year due to “rules of origin” aimed at reducing China’s dominance in the global battery industry.

If the tariff delay is confirmed, the dark cloud hanging over European carmakers will go away. An official announcement is possible on Wednesday pending the approval of the European Commission’s cabinet.

The tariffs were planned in early 2020. So why are they still an issue three years later?

RELATED: UK car industry says delay EU tariffs to help electric car sales

Why are tariffs an issue?

This stems from Brexit. The UK and EU agreed a trade and cooperation agreement on Christmas Eve in 2020, which sets out post-Brexit trading relations. Both parties used the deal to encourage the creation of a European electric car battery industry.

The deal gives carmakers until January 1, 2024 to source batteries from within the UK or EU, otherwise they face 10% tariffs on exports of electric cars across the Channel anyway.

Batteries are the most expensive component of electric cars, and battery manufacturing is dominated by South Korea, Japan and – most of all – China. The purpose of the deadline was to induce car manufacturers to manufacture batteries in the UK or Europe. Yet as the January deadline approaches, carmakers are still reliant on Asian batteries and materials, meaning most UK-EU car exports will become more expensive. In contrast, petrol and diesel cars will remain unaffected.

what went wrong?

The Corona virus epidemic and rising interest rates have come in the way. A big wave of battery factories is coming to Europe, including two in Britain, but it won’t be ready in time.

Carmakers are arguing publicly that there is no way for them to meet the deadline.

What is at stake if the deadline is not delayed?

If the deadline is not extended the tariffs will be inevitable. Two-thirds of the UK car industry’s production goes to the EU, while the UK has long been one of the most attractive markets for premium carmakers, particularly Germany.

A group of UK and EU carmakers have said the deadline should be delayed, arguing it would slow down the uptake of electric cars and make them more expensive. These include Toyota, Ford and Jaguar Land Rover, which all have factories in Britain, as well as BMW and Volkswagen, which have Rolls-Royce and Bentley in the UK.

Manufacturer Stellantis, which employs more than 5,000 people in the UK, including 1,000 at the Vauxhall electric van factory in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, and 1,200 at the Luton plant, has said production in the UK would not be viable because of the tariffs.

Why did the extension take so long?

It’s not just carmakers with UK factories that are concerned. Europe’s powerful lobby group, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, is strongly in favor of expansion, as is the UK government.

Yet the EU has been wary of anything that could be seen as reopening a Brexit deal, especially if it would benefit Britain. Thierry Breton, an influential European commissioner, said in September that he did not want to reopen the trade deal just to help the car industry.

Germany and other countries with significant car manufacturing bases pushed for a suspension, but France argued that it would involve reopening the Brexit deal and would require the support of 27 member states. It seems that the French may have relented.

Delaying the tariffs would represent a late change on the part of the EU – but it would be warmly welcomed by the car industry on both sides of the Channel.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com