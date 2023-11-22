Why is Thanksgiving week usually bullish for stocks?

That’s the takeaway from today’s Morning Brief, things you can do Sign up To receive in your inbox every morning:

Thanksgiving week marks the beginning of the holiday season for Americans. It also provides a seasonal bullish advantage for investors who look at historical prospects before filling their portfolios.

If we look at the history books, the Wednesday just before T-Day has given the best historical benefit of the week. away from.

According to Yahoo Finance data and calculations, the S&P 500 has finished three-quarters of weeks in the green since 1961 — with a mean and median gain of 0.3%. For the week as a whole, the S&P 500 has been positive two-thirds of the time, giving investors an average gain of 0.75%.

Amid the global financial crisis, 2008 was the best year ever for a Thanksgiving week – the S&P 500 gained 12.0%. The worst year was three years later in 2011, with a loss of 4.7%.

Jeff Hirsch at the Stock Trader’s Almanac first noticed the seasonal turkey-day trend in 1987. Since then, the pattern for the week has become slightly less bullish – especially on Wednesday and Friday. That’s because, incredibly, in 34 of the 35 years prior to 1987 they were green on both weekdays.

Still, if an investor bought the S&P 500 on the Friday before Thanksgiving and sold it on the Friday after beginning in 1961, they would be up 42% over the past year — a compounded gain of 6.2%, according to data from Yahoo Finance. Annual growth rate.

This may not be better than investing constantly, but not bad for investing only a few days a year.

A turkey is considering investing in Tesla stock. This image was created by Yahoo Finance using the MidJourney site and platform.

When it comes to sectors, energy has performed the best – recording an average gain of 1.5% since 1999 with a 74% win rate. All sectors of content, technology, consumer discretionary and communication services have allowed the company to attract investors. Average profit of 1.0% or more.

The financial situation has been the worst over time – only 0.2% growth with a win rate of 57%. Utilities, healthcare, real estate and industrials trailed with only small wins. When it comes to arena performance during the holiday week, it’s feast or famine.

But the bullish season won’t end this week, as Hirsch pointed to several patterns that will continue into the new year.

“november [to] “January is the best 3 consecutive month period of the year,” Hirsch wrote, “then there’s the January Effect.” [of] “Small caps outperformed large caps in January, which starts in mid-December.”

Finally, there is the famous “Santa Claus Rally” to cap the holiday season and usher in the New Year, first identified and published by Yale Hirsch (Jeff’s father) in 1972.

Larry McMillan, founder of Options Strategist, had the bright idea of ​​combining all these seasons into one super-seasonal trade – when investors can buy on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving and hold until the second trading day of the New Year.

Since 1950, the S&P 500 is up nearly 80% in this roughly six-week time frame – posting an average gain of 2.57%.

