Why is student loan company Nelnet facing a downturn?

Nelnet, the country’s largest student loan provider, is under criticism as borrowers say they are facing a number of problems with the company as student loan payments resume. Frustrated with the lack of communication, people have taken to social media to share their stories and demand answers from the company. And most of them are still waiting.

The Daily Beast spoke to more than a dozen people who said they were experiencing a variety of problems with Nelnet’s website, repayment system and customer service. Many said they are struggling to get answers from the company about how much they owe, whether they are being charged interest on their loan, and whether they have successfully enrolled in President Biden’s SAVE plan, which Promises lower payments for eligible borrowers.

“Even if you’re trying to contact someone, you can’t get through to them,” Wendy Kelly, an HR professional in Florida, told The Daily Beast. “There is no communication.”

Everyone who spoke to The Daily Beast complained about Nelnet’s customer service — or the lack thereof — with multiple reports including waiting on the phone for up to five hours to speak to a representative, or multiple emails with no response. Send. People on Reddit discussed the possibility of filing a class action lawsuit against the company.

SJ Lilly, a training professional in Chicago, says she voted for Biden based on the promise of student loan forgiveness. The moratorium on repayment was a godsend for her, allowing her to land a low-paying dream job.

“I took the job under the assumption that student loans would be forgiven or at least delayed until 2025,” Lilly told The Daily Beast. “I thought, it’ll be OK, as long as they forgive student loans.”

Since the cost of living has increased over the past year, Lily has cut back on her expenses and is looking for any way to save money. When the Supreme Court struck down Biden’s much-hyped plan to forgive $400 billion in student loans in June, his heart sank. In response, Biden directed the Education Department to find another way to obtain debt relief, but no concrete plan has yet emerged.

In July, Lily logged into her Nelnet account to see how much she owed. In March 2020, when repayments were put on hold, she remembers owing nearly $90,000 in loans for her master’s degree at Northwestern. But the number he saw on Nelnet’s website was much higher—$97,775. When she tried to access her statements, Lily says they were removed from the website.

“I was wondering, like, do we have any friends who are lawyers who can help us with bankruptcy? Because there’s no way I can pay for this, pay the rent and pay for groceries,” Lily says.

Heather Schroering, a Brooklyn-based journalist and podcast producer, spent five hours with Nelnet trying to find out if she was successfully enrolled in the SAVE program, which she applied for through the U.S. Department of Education in August. When she checked Nelnet’s website she saw that she had been charged $243 in interest while she waited for the application to be approved.

“It’s really convenient for Nelnet that they get to decide when to review my application, and they’re benefiting from that,” Schroering told The Daily Beast. “What is stopping them from taking two years to review my application? Or someone’s?”

More than 40 million Americans have federal student loan debt, totaling nearly $1.7 trillion, according to the Education Data Initiative. They got a reprieve when student loan payments were halted in March 2020 as a result of the Covid pandemic and interest rates on loans were reduced to zero by the Trump administration. But the pause on repayments ended this month, forcing many people to cut expenses and take on extra work to start making payments again.

Since then, people have reported problems with almost every part of Nelnet’s service. Many people shared copies of letters they received from Nelnet, where their dues were left blank, along with the date by which they had to make the payment.

Oliver Goldstein, a developer from North Carolina, told The Daily Beast that he was struggling to get paid through the site.

“As a Diabetic Pell Grant recipient, saving has not always been easy, but I have managed to save the total amount on my loan so that, if needed, after the break ends, I can pay it off in one go . “I tried to deposit the full payment from my bank account,” Goldstein said. “I thought it was over then. I was saddened by the failures of our government but planned to move forward from it.”

Nelnet told Goldstein that the payment could not be processed by his financial institution. He spent the past weekend trying to get answers from his bank, while interest continued to accrue on his loan. His bank said that Nelnet had not attempted to charge the account. He spent more than two and a half hours waiting on Nelnet’s customer service line, only to discover that his payment was still being processed.

“I never thought that collecting payments would be the thing I would be in the most trouble for,” Goldstein told The Daily Beast in a message. “In the grand scheme of things it’s far from the worst problem, but knowing that I had all the gear I needed going in, seeing that interest grow (daily!!) and not having someone else you can talk to more than 2.5 Reach out for guidance in a short time. It feels like you are stuck in a well and there is no ladder to get out.”

As the October deadline for repayment approached, student loan companies like Nelnet faced questions from confused borrowers who wanted clarity on how much they would be expected to pay and when.

On two occasions in August, Nelnet’s call center and website were temporarily closed due to “technical difficulties”. business Insider, Borrowers were unable to log into their accounts or view payment information.

Donny Winter, a poet and YouTuber from Michigan, told The Daily Beast that he spent days trying to talk to someone at Nelnet.

“I’m still being charged interest on my student loans despite being in the SAVE program,” Goldstein told The Daily Beast.

When Winter finally reached a Nelnet representative after a week of panic and many long hours of waiting, he was somewhat relieved when he was told that the interest was waived off if the payment was made on time.

In Chicago, Lilly began to suspect that she was charged interest during the period that Biden’s CARES Act guaranteed she would not be charged interest. She wrote to the company asking for a copy of her statements and reimbursement of any interest accrued. In response, Nelnet told him it was a “complex matter,” according to email correspondence seen by The Daily Beast.

Three months later, Lily still hasn’t heard back from Nelnet. She says she doesn’t blame the call center staff who are fielding requests from hundreds of confused borrowers, but she believes the company needs to do more.

“What I am not sympathetic to is the CEOs and executive leadership who are putting all this interest in their own pockets. While they’re buying their boats, I’m reusing my tea bags,” Lily told The Daily Beast.

Since 2018, when the Nebraska-based company acquired its competitor, Great Lakes Educational Loan Services, Nelnet has handled about 40 percent of all student loan payments, according to market Watch, The company did not directly respond to requests for comment, referring The Daily Beast to the Education Department.

“As a contractor of the Department, we are required to direct all media inquiries related to federally managed loans to FSA’s Office of Communications and Outreach for their response,” Nelnet said in an email.

The Federal Student Aid Office responded to a request for comment.

Bobby Matson, founder of loan management software company Paytoff, said he wasn’t surprised by the chaotic process of restarting repayments or the borrowers’ troubles.

“Of course it was going to go down that way. You’re looking at a zero percent increase in funding to the Department of Education. You also look at the payment resumption, which really wasn’t certain because it was moved back nine times,” Mattson said.

He described loan providers like Nelnet as “easy punching bags”, but said government turmoil and inadequate resources were to blame. He said he sympathizes with borrowers going through a confusing time.

“As a borrower you realize a loss of control that is not a result of your actions,” Matson said. “For borrowers right now, they want clarity. But they won’t always get it, and they may need to be patient.”

Scott Buchanan, executive director of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance, a trade group of federal student loan servicers, told The Daily Beast providers are doing everything they can to weather the difficult times.

“One of the challenges that we have faced, and the department [of Education] “The past year has been full of many changes throughout the servicing ecosystem,” Buchanan said, pointing to changes in repayment plans that providers have had to adjust to in the span of just two months. “The possibility of mistakes and errors increases. That’s why we have expressed our concern to the government about doing it at this speed.”

“Suddenly, there are 30 million people at the same time trying to get help and figure out what the solution is. And that’s really a bottleneck in a system that was never designed to pay for 30 million people at once,” Buchanan continued. “I hope people will appreciate that, for us as well Disappointing. We’re also in the business of customer service.”

Buchanan also blamed a lack of government funding for providers for the “handful of issues” he observed.

“It is important to remember the context of resource scarcity. The government has flat-funded providers while we’ve been asked to do more,” Buchanan said. “It limits our ability to get things done efficiently and quickly.”

Last month, shortly before repayments were to begin, Senator Elizabeth Warren and three other Democrats sent a letter to the CEOs of Nelnet and other loan servicers MOHELA, AdFinancial and Maximus Federal Services asking for information on how they prepared for the restart. Was. , Sen. Warren wrote that she was “extremely concerned” and that the companies were “preparing for this unprecedented withdrawal in repayment.”

Warren and his colleagues rejected the loan providers’ argument that they have fewer resources.

“We are skeptical of their claim that inadequate funding is preventing them from meeting their most basic obligation, given that they were paid an average of about $2 per month to the tune of billions of dollars in payments, interest and Collections were suspended while they were open to the public. Health emergency, Sen. Warren wrote.

For some borrowers like Lilly, who say they still haven’t received clarity from Nelnet, the lack of answers is adding stress to an already tough economic environment.

“I am completely disappointed. I feel like my elected officials have let me down,” she said. “They say people are just getting a paycheck by not getting a home, and that’s what that sounds like to me.”

