Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez embarks on a tour of the conflict-torn Middle East, positioning his country as Palestine’s quasi-ally.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is visiting the Middle East this week, but in view of the Israel-Hamas conflict, his trip probably won’t be as formulaic as that of other European leaders.

Spain has historically been close to the Arab world and, thus, the nation has been actively trying to pursue a line more favorable to Palestinian aspirations within the EU.

It’s a position Sanchez will likely defend during his visit to the conflict-hit region.

The Prime Minister, who was re-appointed for a new four-year term just a week ago, will meet his counterparts in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank.

Sanchez will then travel to Egypt, where he will meet with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

These encounters provide the Spanish Prime Minister an opportunity to renew his call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza as well as holding an urgent peace summit.

Spain hopes that a political solution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians will be found on the basis of two states.

Why is Spain so vocal on recognition of Palestinian statehood?

In a speech last Wednesday, Sanchez promised that his new government’s “first commitment” on foreign policy would be to “work in Europe and Spain to recognize Palestinian statehood.”

Additionally, he said he was “on Israel’s side” in the face of the “terrorist attack” carried out by Hamas on October 7, but he also called on the Jewish state to end its “indiscriminate killing of Palestinians.” ,

According to Professor Isaias Barrenada of the Complutense University of Madrid, Sánchez hopes his position will have a “potential impact” on the rest of the EU.

The stance comes at a time when many Western countries are facing criticism in the Arab world for appearing too favorable towards Israel.

In 2014, under a conservative government, the Spanish Parliament adopted a resolution calling for the recognition of Palestinian statehood, supported by all political parties.

However, the vote was non-binding and no action was taken thereafter.

Many countries in Europe have taken this step in a more effective manner.

These include Sweden, Hungary, Malta and Romania – but no main EU member states have done so, meaning Spain could become the leader.

Earlier this week Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy – ​​and a former minister under Sanchez – told El Pais that Spain was a country with “a clear sympathy for the Arab world”.

A brief history of Spanish-Arab relations

Geographically close to the Maghreb region of North Africa, Spain turned to the Arab countries during the Franco dictatorship that lasted from 1939 to 1975 to prevent its isolation in the West.

However, it was not until 1986 that the nation established official relations with Israel.

The relatively late date was a result of tensions created by the Hebrew State’s opposition to Spain’s entry into the United Nations, due to its proximity to Nazi Germany at the end of World War II.

In 1993, he played a role in the Oslo Accords, through which Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization recognized each other as part of the peace process.

However, overall, Spain is seen by many as a pro-Arab country.

In late October, a mini-diplomatic crisis also erupted with the Israeli embassy following controversial statements by a far-left Spanish minister who spoke of a “planned genocide” in Gaza.

Although much of Europe is strongly pro-Israel, Isaias Barenada points out that it will be an uphill battle for Sanchez.

“It is difficult to imagine that Spain has the capacity to reshape the European situation, but it could contribute to showing that there are different sensitivities within the EU,” Barrenda told AFP.

