Why is RHONY's Leah McSweeney suing Bravo? lawsuit update

Leah McSweeney is “expecting” to sue Bravo after complaining about discrimination against the network.

the former real housewives of new york city The star filed a complaint on March 10, 2023, claiming Bravo violated the Americans with Disabilities Act during filming The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3. But what happened that made Leah sue the network?

Who is Leah McSweeney?

for leah’s biography Rhony She has been described as a “streetwear pioneer, female entrepreneur and cultural catalyst”. In 2004, Leah launched Married to the Mob, described as “one of the first streetwear brands by women, for women”. In fall 2020, Leah launched her second brand, Happy Place, which sells sustainable sleepwear.

The mother of one’s biography describes her as an “advocate of women’s empowerment, street culture and creative entrepreneurship” and says she is “interested in lifestyle topics such as health, fitness and mental health awareness.”

The designer revealed in March 2022 that she had officially converted to Judaism, a transition she described in an episode Rhony as a “deep calling” related to his decision to give up alcohol during the COVID pandemic.

In addition to being a cast member RhonyLeah Peacock has also appeared in the spinoff The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip,

Why did Leah McSweeney file a complaint against Bravo?

Leah filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against Bravo after filming The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip According to the March 10 filing, season 3 will air in early 2023. The reality star and her lawyers cited alleged violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, a civil rights law that prohibits discrimination based on disability, according to Vanity Fair,

Leah described her tumultuous time on the franchise, including her relapse after 9 years of sobriety from alcohol six months before season 12. Rhony Began filming and remembering her grandmother’s death during a cast trip to the Hamptons.

He revealed that he did not receive support from the network during these difficult times in his life. Vanity Fair, “It felt so bad that I wasn’t even able to mourn. I had people who weren’t showing any kind of compassion or humanity towards me about it.

The death of her grandmother triggered a major depressive episode, causing Leah to be sent to a psychiatric hospital for eight days for treatment.

Shed Media’s senior vice president of programming and development, Lisa Shannon, reportedly told them that audiences “didn’t like” them because “there was such a big difference between the two.” [her] When? [she was] Drinking in this weather,” Leah left off Rhony, However, she agreed to participate The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Because he was offered $250,000 for just one week of filming.

While working on the spinoff, Leah said that fellow cast members pressured her to drink alcohol, despite her history of substance abuse.

How did Bravo respond to Leah’s discrimination claims?

On May 15, 2023, Christy Del Rey-Cone, the attorney representing all respondents, denied the claims. Vanity Fair, The response stated that Leah’s disabilities were allowed for, and that she was not retaliated against. The response stated that in fact, “Countless amounts of time were spent adjusting the production [Leah] And only internally expressed disappointment at the fact that she was deliberately misrepresenting what had happened.

The lawyer further said, “[Leah] spent a lot myself Rhony Season 12”—her repeat season—”discusses (and sometimes even pokes fun at) the alleged disabilities that are now the subject of immediate complaints” and said, ”[Leah’s] The need for validation was never-ending, but that need was completely separate from any perceived disability.

Although the response references several examples of support for Leah, the reality star says they were either later retracted, or not given in sincerity.

After the publication of Vanity Fair exposed, leah told page six Bravo PR “worked overtime to hide the truth.”

What has Leah said about suing Bravo?

On November 1, 2023, Leah posted a photo of herself on Instagram and captioned it, “In my healing, in love, unbreakable, unwavering, shame-free, lawyer, cool AF, bad ass weak bitch era.” One fan commented on the photo, “Miss you on RHONY. Read Vanity Fair. I wish $$$ in your case. You deserved better from the hostile @bravotv producers,” to which Leah responded by confirming that she would be suing the network.

“Thank you, appreciate you,” the TV personality replied. I am very much looking forward to the statements :).”

A source told page six Leah plans to go “all the way” with the network, and will reportedly reject any settlement offer.

