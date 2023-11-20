Why is reuse not the silver bullet for a true circular economy in Europe?

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and in no way represent the editorial position of Euronews.

Reuse can be useful when it comes to certain objects, but broad-stroke aiming doesn’t work. A circular economy aims to take an approach that is tailored to the product, rather than one-size-fits-all, writes Tahmid Chaudhry.

The amount of everything we throw away in Europe is shocking. The amount of garbage on our continent increased from 66 million tonnes in 2009 to more than 78 million tonnes in 2019.

Per capita, we generated 177 kilograms of waste in 2020 – that’s equivalent to the weight of two kangaroos. And if we are not careful, it will increase by another 20% by 2030.

With increasing plastic pollution in particular, our natural habitats are being damaged and marine animals under the sea are being caused additional harm. Never mind how much stuff we send to developing countries that goes straight into landfills.

So how do we solve this growing problem? We need strict regulation from the EU.

Two birds with one stone

If we are to move towards a sustainable and circular economy, policymakers should not be afraid of ambitious measures. This means encouraging manufacturers to design for sustainability, circulating products, components and materials throughout the economy.

However, it is important that they get this right, because the logic is more subtle than you might think. Especially when it comes to the concept of reuse.

Reuse is simply the idea that we design products to be used again and again by consumers – think Tupperware, tote bags or reusable coffee cups. This is different from recycling, where waste materials, such as cardboard boxes, can be processed and reused by the manufacturer.

The European Commission’s release of a draft Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation last year was supposed to tackle this specific issue, but businesses were not happy.

The original proposal stated that recycling targets should be set, but there would also be binding, mandatory reuse targets. Issue: There was little evidence that the reuse targets set out within the proposal would actually benefit the environment.

here’s why. Adopting both reuse and recycling goals is counterproductive because it makes it difficult for companies to meet the two goals at the same time.

Businesses are already taking it seriously

On one hand, you need to recycle your products more, but on the other hand, you need to potentially design new products that are reusable and also find a way to recycle these.

All the time, manufacturing new products uses more energy and resources – which is more emissions-intensive. This process does more harm than good.

The risk with this file was that the EU would lose many potentially helpful businesses due to ill-defined targets. Even today, I see advertisements for over 2,000 amendments to the regulation at the Brussels Schumann metro station.

While “the industry” may often be branded as an obstacle to climate action, the reality is that many players in the packaging sector are forward-thinking. At the Sustainable Packaging Summit in Amsterdam this month, I was inspired by how many companies were openly talking about the importance of reducing carbon emissions and increasing circularity.

For example, Ball, which makes aluminum beverage cans, aims to have a 90% recycling rate by 2030 and will increase the rate of recycled content in its aluminum packaging to 85% by the same date. The company says recycling aluminum cans is far more advanced than moving to a reuse system, which would require dramatically changing its current business model.

Think about it, as consumers, we never drink alcohol more than once per can. If we want a durable and reusable container for our liquids, we use a metal water bottle or coffee cup.

It doesn’t make sense that broad reuse targets for aluminum cans would mean that every single one would need to be designed for reuse.

This shows that businesses are already taking this seriously; Now we need proper regulation to support them.

Scattergun approach won’t help

On 24 October, the European Parliament ENVI Committee voted through a new position for this regulation. Its full meeting will be held at the end of November.

The new text also removes re-use targets, along with some other ambitious changes.

Although excluding reuse may seem like a step backwards, in practice it will mean a policy that is implementable and better supported by a wider range of stakeholders.

Reuse can be useful when it comes to certain objects, but broad-stroke aiming doesn’t work. A circular economy aims to take an approach that is tailored to the product rather than one size fits all.

The final draft of the Packaging Waste Regulation will play an important role in strengthening the EU’s position as a circular economy.

Policy is not only about clarity, it also sets direction and leadership – something that needs to be improved if the EU is to remain competitive on the world stage.

Tahmid Chaudhry serves as lead on the Materials and Products Taskforce of the Corporate Leaders Group Europe, organized by the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership.

