Why is real estate commission 6%? -And why it’s about to change. cnn business

Here’s how a real estate agent has long been paid to sell your home: A seller assigns a percentage of the sale price to his or her broker, who then splits it with the broker who will sell the buyer. Had brought.

Commissions are typically between 5% and 6%, usually thousands of dollars from the seller’s income. But the seller also included the cost for which they listed their home, so indirectly, the buyer is paying the cost as well.

How did that become the standard? And will this process continue?

A change in real estate commission rates may be coming soon, after a Kansas City jury determined in a $1.8 billion verdict in October that commissions were inflated and that brokerages and industry groups conspired to keep them that way. . This landmark antitrust court case, along with similar lawsuits like it, could reform the standard 6% commission and who pays it.

One change could allow home buyers and sellers to not only negotiate commission rates with brokers, but also dictate who is responsible for paying them – the buyer or the seller. This is already happening in New York City, where the fee structure is scheduled to change on January 1.

Many thought that the Internet would eventually eliminate the 6% real estate commission. But according to a report commissioned by the Brookings Institution, share home sellers are still paid significantly less, at about double the percentage paid in other countries. Even though the number of stockbrokers and travel agents has declined in recent years due to lower commissions, the number of real estate agents has increased and their typical commissions have become larger than ever as home prices have risen. This is largely due to the power of the National Association of Realtors, an influential lobbying group that represents 1.5 million real estate agents.

While NAR is appealing the recent decision and insists that its members’ commissions are always negotiable, there appear to be some emerging cracks in the current way of selling homes.

Home sellers are usually saddled with paying their real estate agent’s commission as well as the agent representing the buyer. Brokers typically split the commission, which is usually between 5% and 6% depending on the market.

A $500,000 home sale with a 6% commission means the seller pays his broker $30,000 at settlement, which that agent splits with the buyer’s broker, so each party makes $15,000 on the sale. (Each side has an additional split in which participating brokers share their cut with the agents who make the deal, so an agent’s actual salary is less than their side’s share of the total commission.)

Real estate agents will tell you that commissions are negotiable – and they are. And there are other models, including using flat-fee or discount brokers to sell homes. But there are strong structural forces at work in the industry that prevent many sellers from offering less than the typical 6%. Agents’ compensation is included when the home is listed on a regional database known as the Multiple Listing Service, or MLS. Some MLSs will not allow the seller’s agent to list a property that does not owe the buyer’s agent anything.

Sellers may worry that agents will turn them away from the home, resulting in less income for the agent. And that fear is not unfounded.

A recent academic study of properties listed on Redfin found that agents who offered commissions below the market rate for an area had less traffic and took longer to sell.

“The people who are hurt most by this are the sellers who offer going-rate commissions because they are concerned about steering,” said Jordan Barry, a professor of law and taxation at the University of Southern California and co-author of the study. ” , “For most homeowners, their home is their largest asset by far. Paying 6% of the sale price in commission is a real burden.

The shared commission structure was established in 1913 and appeared in the first code of conduct of the National Association of Real Estate Exchanges, which was established five years earlier and later became NAR.

A section of the code, titled “Duties to Other Brokers”, stipulates that an agent must “always be ready and willing to divide the regular commission equally with any member of the Association who Can also prepare a buyer for the customer.”

NAR’s current Code of Conduct (Article 3) allows but does not require commission sharing.

Until the Supreme Court banned it in 1950, commission rates were set on a schedule by regional boards of Realtors. The boards specifically forbade reducing the existing rate, which was climbing.

For example, in the Boston area in the 1920s, the typical commission rate was 2.5%, but by the 1940s it had reached 5%, according to a study published in November 2015.

Agents argued that the commission rate was fair because they did not have access to listings available to the public on the MLS. Agents put their listings in the MLS database where only other agents can view them. These databases were – and sometimes still are – managed by NAR member organizations.

In an update to members following the recent decision, NAR said the possibility of commission sharing “has always been in place to protect and serve the best interests of consumers, support market-driven pricing, and advance business competition.” Is.”

Tensions over NAR’s gatekeeping for listings again spilled over into more litigation in 2005, when the Justice Department filed a civil antitrust lawsuit against NAR, challenging policies and related rules that hindered real estate brokers. which used “innovative Internet-based tools” to provide better services. And low cost. In a 2008 settlement with the DOJ, NAR-affiliated MLSs were no longer allowed to withhold listings from brokers serving clients online.

Expanding access to the MLS would subsequently allow online property listing giants like Zillow and Redfin to flourish. But as the Internet became an increasingly important part of home shopping, commission rates remained stable even as home prices rose.

According to the US Census, the average home price in 1950 was $7,354 (about $93,000 adjusted for inflation), making the 6% commission $441 (about $5,500 in 2023). As of 2000, the average home price was $119,600 (about $215,000 in 2023), allowing agents to split a fee of $7,176 (about $12,800 in 2023). According to NAR, in October, the median home price was $391,800, and the 6% commission paid by a typical seller was $23,500.

Next up for NAR is an appeal of a $1.8 billion lawsuit from October, which will not be decided in the near future.

“Normally these types of antitrust cases take about a decade,” said June Babyracki Barlow, general counsel for the California Association of Realtors. But, he added, “We have never seen such a large damage award.”

If the commission structure changes to split commissions, it could mean huge savings for home sellers as they only have to pay for their agent. But this can make buying a home even more expensive because buyers will either have to pay out of their own pocket for representation or go without a broker if they don’t negotiate with the seller to pay the fee.

Recent cases brought against NAR and other brokerage firms could result in seller commissions being set aside, said Vassi Yiannoulis-Riva, partner in the New York real estate team of international law firm WithersWorldwide. He said the changes could create more competition among agents, as well as “have a profound impact on how brokerage commissions are paid across the country.”

There have already been some incremental changes to the way residential real estate is processed, with some MLSs allowing a wider variety of commission arrangements to be represented in listings even before the decision.

In August, Bright MLS, which covers markets in the Mid-Atlantic, changed its requirements so that listings can compensate the buyer’s broker any percentage or amount — including $0.

In October, NAR stated that MLSs were neither required nor encouraged to change their data fields to allow $0 fees, but they were advising that doing so was now NAR’s MLS policy. which was a change from the previous policy.

In a sign of what may be in store for the rest of the country, the Real Estate Board of New York – New York City’s leading trade association – launched a new policy called “The Future of How Residential Real Estate is Transacted.” Went. Separating the agents’ commissions and requiring any compensation for the buyer’s broker to come from the seller comes directly from that seller, not from another broker.

