October 28, 2023


Nuveen’s private credit teams are cautiously optimistic about where the market is headed next.

Rising interest rates, inflation and geopolitical pressures have not weakened private debt markets. Executives at Nuveen’s private credit shops, Churchill Asset Management and Archmont Asset Management, say they are raising a lot of money from investors.

Private debt “has proven to be a great hedge against inflation,” Archmont CEO Anthony Fobel said in New York on Wednesday. “You see a lot of people moving from private equity to private debt.”

And if there is a recession, private credit managers know how to deal with a recession. “A small recession is no bad thing,” Fobel said. “What we don’t want is a very severe recession. “Although the opportunities to invest become greater, you have to worry about your portfolio companies.”

But Nuveen’s private credit teams don’t expect that kind of downturn. Foebel said that in the absence of a “significant global event,” he is not really worried about a deep recession right now.

Now they are preparing for a significant increase in deal activity through the remainder of the fourth quarter and into 2024. “The market environment is good for larger players,” said Churchill CEO Ken Kensell.

Part of that optimism is driven by Nuveen’s strategy in credit. Churchill, which operates in the US, and Archmont, which is based in Europe, invest primarily in sponsor-backed deals in more defensive, non-cyclical sectors.

It appears to be working. In nearly 400 deals, Archmont has managed to avoid losses. Churchill’s losses have been minimal, about 5 basis points per year. Investors like what they see: Churchill has raised $6.5 billion so far this year to invest in the sponsor-backed credit market.

“As long as you pick good businesses, you can weather the storm,” Fobel said.

Source: www.institutionalinvestor.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

Wrapup 1-Hamas has vowed to act with ‘full force’ after Israel intensified ground operations in Gaza

October 27, 2023
AI proxy war intensifies as Google reportedly loses B

AI proxy war intensifies as Google reportedly loses $2B | TechCrunch supports Anthropic with

October 27, 2023

You may have missed

More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

Wrapup 1-Hamas has vowed to act with ‘full force’ after Israel intensified ground operations in Gaza

October 27, 2023
AI proxy war intensifies as Google reportedly loses B

AI proxy war intensifies as Google reportedly loses $2B | TechCrunch supports Anthropic with

October 27, 2023
c

Yoga Burn Reviews – Is It Worth It? Urgent Customer Warning Alert Before Buy!

October 27, 2023

It’s becoming harder to find hotel rooms for under £100 per night – which one?

October 27, 2023
Hester Pearse speaks out against LBRY enforcement action: ‘The market could have decided’

Hester Pearse speaks out against LBRY enforcement action: ‘The market could have decided’

October 27, 2023
New battery technology could lead to safer, higher-energy electric vehicles

New battery technology could lead to safer, higher-energy electric vehicles

October 27, 2023