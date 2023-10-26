Nuveen’s private credit teams are cautiously optimistic about where the market is headed next.

Rising interest rates, inflation and geopolitical pressures have not weakened private debt markets. Executives at Nuveen’s private credit shops, Churchill Asset Management and Archmont Asset Management, say they are raising a lot of money from investors.

Private debt “has proven to be a great hedge against inflation,” Archmont CEO Anthony Fobel said in New York on Wednesday. “You see a lot of people moving from private equity to private debt.”

And if there is a recession, private credit managers know how to deal with a recession. “A small recession is no bad thing,” Fobel said. “What we don’t want is a very severe recession. “Although the opportunities to invest become greater, you have to worry about your portfolio companies.”

But Nuveen’s private credit teams don’t expect that kind of downturn. Foebel said that in the absence of a “significant global event,” he is not really worried about a deep recession right now.

Now they are preparing for a significant increase in deal activity through the remainder of the fourth quarter and into 2024. “The market environment is good for larger players,” said Churchill CEO Ken Kensell.

Part of that optimism is driven by Nuveen’s strategy in credit. Churchill, which operates in the US, and Archmont, which is based in Europe, invest primarily in sponsor-backed deals in more defensive, non-cyclical sectors.

It appears to be working. In nearly 400 deals, Archmont has managed to avoid losses. Churchill’s losses have been minimal, about 5 basis points per year. Investors like what they see: Churchill has raised $6.5 billion so far this year to invest in the sponsor-backed credit market.

“As long as you pick good businesses, you can weather the storm,” Fobel said.

Source: www.institutionalinvestor.com