Why is now really a good time to buy a home?

Contrary to what many people are saying, it may not be a bad time to buy a home.

This is because buyers waiting for a drop in rates may have been waiting for a long time.

When mortgage rates go down, competition and demand will pick up again.

By many metrics, the US housing market has never been more inaccessible, and all the prevailing wisdom right now says buyers should wait it out, either until mortgage rates drop or prices come back down.

And yet, even amid high 20-year mortgage rates and sky-high prices, there’s an argument to be made for getting involved if you can find something.

Mortgage rates of 8% have sidelined a large portion of the competition. Although it may not seem like it, the current scenario may be more of a buyer’s market than in recent years, especially compared to the height of the pandemic when sellers could demand to waive any contingencies and buyers without. Look, they were buying a house.

However, more importantly, the lack of competition now means that when borrowing costs come down, buyers can expect a flood of pent-up demand into the market.

“The days of 2%-3% interest rates are never going to come back. Forget about it. But they will come down,” “Shark Tank” investor and real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran said in a post on Instagram this week. “

“The moment they fall…the whole world will be back on the market. There will be no houses around, and prices will go up by 10% or even 15%. So don’t get out.” market. This is the best time.”

The Corcoran Group founder predicts prices will rise when rates fall, but other experts agree the costs may not be coming down any time soon. Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors, previously told Insider that other real estate experts are predicting a more modest increase in home prices if mortgage rates decline, with a modest increase of about 1%-2%. Will happen.

But persistent buyers may find good opportunities in the current market, said Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin. Once mortgage rates bounce back, he predicted, there will likely be only a short period of improved affordability before prices bounce back.

“If you wait and you’re really trying to time the interest rates, you might be able to get a better rate later on when rates drop, but it’s really hard to time the timing,” Fairweather said. Because that’s what everyone is going to do.” “The market will be right for this and prices will rise and such that mortgage rates will not be high enough to make it any more affordable.”

Meanwhile, home prices may also see a modest decline in the near term, Fairweather said, with higher mortgage rates reducing buyer demand.

High mortgage rates are the new normal

It appears this message is not getting through to potential home buyers, who have found themselves scarce as mortgage rates continue to rise into 2023. Existing home sales fell to a seasonally adjusted rate of 3.96 million homes in September, the slowest on-year. Sales pace since 2010, according to NAR data.

But experts say higher mortgage rates are probably here to stay for a while, and even if they move down from their current highs, a return to the days of 3% is unlikely. This is especially true as the Federal Reserve maintains its approach of high interest rates for the long term to keep inflation in check.

Fairweather believes mortgage rates will remain where they are until the Fed starts cutting rates in mid-2024. This could push mortgage rates down about 100 basis points to 7% next year.

“I think it’s potentially a good time to buy, but there’s still risk in the market,” Fairweather said.

In the near term, most experts still expect housing affordability to remain strained, especially when compared to pre-pandemic standards. According to one industry executive, returning the market to pre-pandemic affordability would require a 55% increase in income or a 4 full percentage point drop in mortgage rates.

But overall, the message from the experts is this: Don’t try to time the market. Buyers waiting for some change may be disappointed, and there is no telling when affordability metrics might improve. With this in mind, the old advice still stands – buy what you can afford, when and where you can.

