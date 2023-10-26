Why is networking the key to multicloud and hybrid cloud?

Recently, I wrote here about how hybrid cloud and multicloud technology architectures are trends that are rapidly growing, driven by the needs for more diverse infrastructure to support distributed cloud apps and AI. There’s another trend to keep an eye on: cloud networking technology will be a major enabler of these hybrid cloud and multicloud trends.

Data from Futuriom’s MultiCloud Networking (MCN) and Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) survey, now in its fourth year, has established trends for cloud networking infrastructure. Network operators have a keen interest in using MCN tools and services to pursue many goals – including integrating their networks with many different types of cloud services; achieving better network visibility and security; Managing cloud and infrastructure costs; and diving into new hybrid cloud applications and infrastructure.

A Google logo at a data center exhibit before the formal opening of Google Cloud Data , [+] Center in Hanau, Germany on Friday, October 6, 2023. © 2023 Bloomberg Finance LP

It’s good when data supports common sense. The advent of more cloud services, more datacenters, and more edge infrastructure means one thing: more network connections. The web of distributed apps and data needs to be connected. The challenge is that many networking technologies have evolved from building specific infrastructures – such as enterprise campus, datacenter, webscale, or communications – and have different architectures and ways to connect. In the words of technorati, they are “silenced.”

MCNs in phases are designed to be the glue for network silos – connecting any network, whether connected inside the cloud, a communications service or a private infrastructure. Let’s learn about some of the benefits and drivers of MCNs.

Ensuring cloud app performance

A key benefit of MCN technology is that it can extend control and visibility of a network anywhere – even if it’s in someone else’s silo.

Let us explain. In the traditional enterprise world, networking infrastructure was often built in custom fashion with a collection of specific vendors. Network operators wanted to control, manage, and monitor their own networks – they were not concerned with other networks. However, cloud services and platforms such as Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) mean that your infrastructure and apps can be managed by someone else. How do you manage, monitor, and secure apps running inside someone else’s cloud?

With technology like application programming interfaces (APIs) and standard data models, it has now become easier to connect these networks – and this is the driving force behind MCNs. The Futuriom survey shows that network operators will want to integrate cloud, service provider and enterprise networking resources. 41 percent of surveyors said they would like to integrate traditional networking infrastructure with networking from public cloud services. Additionally, 59% of respondents said it is important to have MCN connectivity between the datacenter, edge, telecom provider, and public cloud services.

The Holy Grail is a network of networks – which can monitor applications, set security policies, and automate connectivity across various networking services. When we asked whether the creation of an abstract MCN could help improve the overall security, visibility, and governance of networking infrastructure, 72% of respondents said yes.

An overall conclusion is that network operators of all types do not want a fragmented collection of networks, they want to see a logical network. This means that they will want to use MCN tools and services to create an abstract, logical network to connect their end users, applications, and services. By building a logical MCN, they can achieve better overall security, visibility and governance of all networking infrastructure – as seen in the survey results below.

The majority of respondents (72%) in the IT industry believe that multicloud networking (MCN) can help , [+] With security and governance. futuriom.com

Who is in the MCN ecosystem?

The interesting thing about MCN is that it includes almost all the major cloud services, technology providers and telecommunication services in the world.

MCN platforms are being combined with networking services like NaaS to remove network complexities and provide the functionality we discussed. Partnerships are being formed between technology providers, service providers and cloud infrastructure providers to provide this functionality.

All players in the MCN ecosystem are working towards this goal. Here’s an overview of areas worth visiting:

MCNs and Networking Technology Providers (Startups): The startup community is generally more adept at innovating into new networking areas than incumbents, which ultimately leads to many of them being bought out. Futuriom believes the MCN challenges are big – and so is the market. Some prominent startup MCN vendors worth noting include Alkira, Aviatrix, Arkas, Graphient, Itential, Prosimo, and Versa Networks.

MCN Technology Providers (Officials): Existing networking and cloud software providers will continue to add functionality to their existing platforms to enable MCN. Futuriom believes that incumbents are moving down the path of M&A to buy innovations. Major vendors worth noting for M&A include Arista, Cisco, Apache, IBM, Juniper and VMware (Broadcom).

Telecom Service Provider: Telecom companies see opportunities for MCNs and hybrid cloud services, and once again they are trying not to be pushed into the “dumb pipe” designation. Their opportunity lies in taking their global networking resources and integrating them with cloud services and next generation MCN provisioning tools to make it easier for customers to take advantage of cloud networks. Service providers that have paid particular attention to MCNs include SD-WAN service providers such as Tata Communications and Aryka Networks.

Cloud PaaS and IaaS providers are increasing their presence at the edge. The largest cloud operators – including Amazon, Google, Microsoft, IBM, and Oracle – have built large cloud networks that can be used by enterprises to create MCNs. By establishing a global network of PoPs that can be accessed by API, PaaS and IaaS operators can provide MCN connection points closer to the enterprise customer. Major cloud operators will continue to add MCN functionality to their networks as customers need to interconnect their apps. Some examples include Google Cloud Anthos, AWS Regions and Zones, and Microsoft Azure Virtual WAN.

Content Delivery Networks (CDNs), Cloud NaaS, and middle-mile services. NaaS and CDN providers, like cloud providers, have their own global networks that can be used by enterprises to create and connect to MCNs. NaaS enables enterprises to outsource global networking services. In some cases, it is provided by providers covering the “middle mile” of the global network. Some providers of cloud-based NaaS, middle-mile, and CDN services include Akamai, Aryka Networks, Cato Networks, Cloudflare, and Megaport.

Colocation Provider: Datacenter and colocation providers such as Equinix and Digital Realty have private cloud infrastructure and networking connectivity services that can be used to create an MCN. Because datacenter POPs are often located in the same colocation facilities as public cloud providers, these services can be used as a bridge to MCNs – for example, by connecting local private resources directly to cloud services, an approach known as Known as cloud onramp.

In another result, a majority (78%) believe MCNs will help simplify or accelerate hybrid cloud and multicloud adoption. A key finding of our work and survey research shows that MCN is viewed as a strategic technology to support the growing demand for hybrid cloud architectures. With so many players working together MCNs will be key enablers of hybrid and multicloud environments, we anticipate some very powerful developments in cloud networking and NaaS over the next few years.