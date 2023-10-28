Why is it so expensive to be single in America?

There’s a good chance that there are single people in your area. Nearly half of adults in America are currently unmarried.

According to US Census Bureau data, the 117.6 million unmarried, divorced or widowed people over the age of 18 account for 46% of the US population.

This number has been increasing slowly but steadily since the 1960s. As more adults find themselves alone or unmarried for longer periods of time, many are feeling crushed by the total burden of living expenses, which has also been increasing in recent years.

“Most of my friends who are single and living alone are stressed about the cost of living,” Cashon Holloway, a single man living in New York City, told CNBC.

Although this may be an important factor for people looking for a relationship, paying for dates doesn’t have to be a reason for single people struggling financially. In addition to being solely responsible for the costs of living that couples may split, single people are excluded from many of the financial benefits reserved for married couples.

Here’s what the “single tax” looks like in the US

Dollar for dollar, it’s cheaper to live in a one-person home. After all, there is only one mouth to feed, household essentials are used by one person and there should be enough space in the house for only one body.

But when you add it all up, a one-person home doesn’t even cost half as much to maintain as a two-person home. That’s why it’s called the singles tax – it costs more to live alone than to share the costs with a partner.

Take South Carolina, for example, which ranks in the middle of all states in terms of cost of living, according to the Missouri Center for Economic Research and Information.

Here’s the cost of a year’s typical expenses before taxes, including necessities like food, housing, medical care, transportation and more, in South Carolina, according to estimates from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology:

single-person family : $29,880 per year

: $29,880 per year two person house: $47,483 per year

A family of two could split the costs down the middle and each person contribute about $23,742 per year, while someone living alone would have to spend that much plus an additional $6,138.

The biggest factor is accommodation. Single people often have to choose between getting a roommate or bearing the entire cost of a house or apartment themselves.

In expensive cities like New York, renting a studio apartment costs an average of $3,550 per month, according to Zumper data for October 2023. This means someone living alone would pay $42,600 a year in rent, while a couple would split the same rent. Central will pay each just $21,300.

Even though individuals earn higher incomes and keep their costs of living lower, “the financial benefits for married couples are written directly into the laws of the country,” Bella DePaulo, author of “Singled Out,” tells CNBC.

In some cases, married couples have advantages that do not exist for single individuals, such as income taxes.

“It used to be that tax brackets were structured in such a way that if two people were making money and then they combined their incomes, they would end up paying more taxes after getting married,” says Monique Morrissey, senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute. Had to pay.” , tells CNBC.

She is referring to what is commonly known as the marriage tax penalty or bonus.

Before the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, married couples were more likely to face what is known as the “marriage tax penalty,” which occurs when a couple combined their incomes and entered a higher tax bracket. Did. Under the 2017 reform the penalty was eliminated in most cases except in some states and those with ultra-high incomes.

The “marriage tax bonus” occurs when couples pay less income taxes than individuals when filing jointly.

According to the Tax Policy Center, it has become easier for married couples — except those in the highest tax brackets — to get a tax bonus after the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. That’s because this change made the married joint filer income bracket double the individual filer income bracket, in addition to the 35% tax bracket.

It’s not all bad news for single people.

“The financial freedom that comes from being single is really amazing because I get to spend all my money on me and my favorite person is me, so it’s really great,” Holloway says. “I really invest in myself and that’s really good.”

That being said, you may want to pay extra attention to your finances as a single person, since you don’t have the financial safety net of a partner’s income. Your parents, friends, or other family members may be able to help you, but for the most part, you are alone.

“It’s even more important for you to budget, to understand how much money you’re making, how much money you’re spending, where your money is going,” says Kamila Elliott, a certified financial planner at Collective Wealth Partners.

Since housing costs are so high, the most effective advice for saving money may be to get a roommate or downsize as much as possible.

Additionally, Elliott recommends looking for other ways you can cut costs by using your community.

She uses toilet paper as an example. It’s usually cheaper when buying in bulk, but a single person in a small space may not want or need to keep that much stuff around. “If you buy 30 [rolls] And you share them with three friends, so you have cost savings that you can share with each other,” she says.

“Think about integrating yourself into a community and identifying ways to help offset some of your day-to-day expenses.”

