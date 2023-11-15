Why is Germany’s home building industry collapsing?

Germany’s homebuilding industry is reeling under the pressure of lagging and canceled new orders and high construction costs.

Advertisement

Germany’s residential construction sector has been hit recently, with new orders slowing significantly and existing orders being canceled very frequently.

According to the IFO Institute, about 22% of German companies suffered canceled orders in October, a slight increase from 21.4% in September, while 48.7% of companies also noted that there was a lack of new orders in October, which Soared above 46.6%. in September.

Moreover, new orders remained low for the twentieth consecutive month in October 2023.

The HCOB Germany manufacturing PMI fell to a more than three-year low in October at 38.3, down from 39.3 in September. This was mainly driven by the sharpest decline in German residential projects since 1999.

Following these new figures, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ambitious target of 400,000 new homes per year looks even more under threat.

Dr. Klaus Wohlrabe, head of surveys at the IFO Centre, said: “It is getting worse all the time, with more and more projects failing due to high interest rates and high construction prices.”

Raw material costs and shortage of skilled workers

The European Construction Industry Federation reported that 81% of companies in Germany are also at risk from rising material and energy prices in 2023.

Also, 67% of companies highlighted the shortage of skilled workers, while 58% also felt that overall demand was low.

The growth trend observed in the German manufacturing sector in 2020 and 2021 slowed in 2022.

Most major central banks, such as the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, have been continuously raising interest rates to tackle decade-long high inflation.

This has hit German home construction particularly badly, leading to construction mortgage interest rates rising sharply, from 1.4% to 3.5% in 2022, especially for contracts longer than 10 years.

With raw material prices rising following the Russia-Ukraine war, construction prices are also rising. This was due to severe shortages of key materials, as the international community continued to impose sanctions on Russia. This also included Australia’s bauxite export ban to Russia, which badly affected its aluminum sector.

This has mainly impacted the prices of industrial metals like aluminium, copper, nickel and steel. Other materials such as wood, concrete, insulation materials and screws have also followed suit.

Geopolitics and transportation challenges

Once the initial price shock from the Russian conflict wore off, rising oil prices and the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions led to a rebound in industrial demand, keeping crude prices slow but still on the uptrend.

Specific events, such as the 2022 London Metal Exchange nickel short squeeze, have also contributed to the chaos. At other times, decisions such as Indonesia’s nickel export ban to boost domestic processing have further reduced global supply.

Transportation costs have been another factor weighing on the German economy, with many builders having to find alternative routes following increased restrictions, supply chain backlogs and geopolitical tensions.

The German manufacturing sector also saw lower employment than the overall economy, with growth of only 0.5% in 2022, while broader employment growth was 1.3%. The lack of activity has forced companies to lay off more employees or hire temporary, seasonal workers.

Strict rules on energy efficient buildings

Germany also initially introduced strict rules regarding energy efficient housing in the form of the new EH40 standard. This included incentive measures to build improved energy-efficient new housing worth approximately €1.1 billion.

Advertisement

These measures were originally intended to continue until 2025 and primarily targeted homes that consumed 40% or less of the energy typically required by similar buildings.

However, the country soon faced a growing backlash from builders, who even went so far as to suspend or postpone new construction in many places. Germany immediately withdrew these steps after seeing the manufacturing sector going into deep recession.

The EH40 standard was also criticized for overlapping with Germany’s recently updated heating laws, which already aim to reduce building heating emissions.

However, climate activists have lamented this quick withdrawal, with many pointing out that Germany was already far behind in its emissions-reduction plans. Thus, this change could make climate goals even more difficult to achieve.

Rapidly rising land prices have further affected the housing sector, with land prices for developments in major German cities rising by 160% since 2010.

Advertisement

The outlook for the next few months does not look much better as companies expect weak demand to continue for at least the next few months. Another risk is that once the backlog of orders returns, companies will be left with very few, high-cost projects, further reducing profits.

This will make it difficult to invest in greater growth and expansion opportunities when there is very little disposable capital available.

Importance of Germany’s housing sector

Germany’s economy depends largely on the housing sector and accounts for about 7% of the country’s GDP.

As Germany entered technical recession earlier this year, the housing sector could continue to dig a deeper hole for the economy.

However, increasing social housing subsidies may provide some small relief, with €2 billion earmarked for social housing in 2022. In 2023, this amount will be further increased to €2.5 billion, with it expected to reach €3 billion in 2024.

Advertisement

Germany is also attempting to implement new measures to simplify permit and planning processes as well as reduce paperwork and bureaucracy. It has also provided greater financial support to manufacturing companies affected by high energy costs.

However, the extent to which these stimulus and support measures work in boosting the economy still remains to be seen.

Source