Why is Germany’s economic miracle facing a new reality?

Photograph: Popperfoto

Germany has come a long way in 100 years. In November 1923, people were pushing carts full of cash through its streets to buy a loaf of bread. It now has a reputation as an economic superpower.

That incident of hyperinflation left deep wounds on the psyche of the country. The government printing presses were working at full capacity creating piles of worthless bank notes and the currency collapse was so severe that one US dollar was worth 1 trillion marks. “Never again” has been the mantra ever since.

Germany’s recovery from the three shocks of the first half of the 20th century – the currency collapse of 1923, the Great Depression and defeat in the Second World War – was remarkable. The recovery in the 1950s and 60s was so great that a term was coined to describe it: Wirtschaftswunder – Or economic miracle.

That economic miracle is now in trouble. Nowhere near as much as 100 years ago, but the war in Ukraine, slow growth in China and retreat from globalization have taken a toll. Germany also has deep problems: an aging population and an aging industrial model.

Evidence that Germany may be an analog economy struggling to transition to the digital age comes from the latest manufacturing data. Industrial production has been declining for five consecutive months and is more than 7% below pre-pandemic levels. The International Monetary Fund expects Germany to be the weakest economy among the G7 group of major rich nations this year and the only one to see a decline in output.

Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING Bank, says Germany’s problems were a mix of cyclical and structural. “How much is down for each? It’s impossible to sort it out but it’s both.”

According to Brzezski, after the contraction between July and September this year, there was a good chance of a similar weak performance in the final three months of 2023. Those two consecutive quarters of contraction would leave the economy in a technical recession.

Germany has managed to find alternative sources of energy to compensate for the loss of Russian gas from the Ukraine war but it is more expensive. Energy-intensive sectors such as chemicals have been particularly badly hit.

There have also been other adverse shocks. Germany’s strong export performance in the years before the pandemic was partly due to strong demand from China, which has now waned. Meanwhile, its motor industry is being attacked on two fronts – from cheap Chinese electric cars, and from the stimulus provided by Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act for low-carbon manufacturing to move to the US.

“The biggest issue was that when times were good, companies didn’t understand the need to change,” says Brzeski. “This shows a lack of foresight. The good days were coming to an end and companies should have acted earlier.”

David Marsh, president of the think tank OMFIF, agrees that Germany’s problems are more than temporary: “There is something structural going on. Many times in the past people have called time on the German economy and the German economy has always bounced back. This time it may be a little different.

Marsh says that following Angela Merkel’s commitment to close all of Germany’s nuclear power stations in the months of 2011 following the Fukushima disaster in Japan, the country became highly dependent on cheap Russian gas to meet its energy needs. “They put all their eggs in the Russian basket,” he says.

Furthermore, Germany’s struggles came at a time when other eurozone countries were becoming more efficient. Marsh suggests that if Germany still had its own currency it would be falling due to the need to regain competitiveness.

“I’m surprised. I thought they would have done better. In many ways there has been a failure in digitalizing the economy.”

Germany’s central bank, the Bundesbank, became a symbol of the country’s postwar success. Completely independent, it saw its role in ensuring that there would be no return to the dark days of 1923, when a postage stamp had cost as much as a villa a few years earlier. Money in circulation, which stood at 120 billion marks in 1921, reached 2,500,000,000,000,000,000 marks in October 1923 and 400,000,000,000,000,000 marks the following month.

Since the creation of the European Central Bank a quarter-century ago, the Bundesbank no longer sets German interest rates or holds responsibility for price stability, but its president, Joachim Nagel, remains an influential figure at home and abroad.

Speaking in London this week, Nagel acknowledged that it was a mistake for Germany to become so dependent on Russian gas, but he expressed optimism about the economy’s ability to bounce back. “Some people say that Germany is the sick man of Europe,” he said. I do not believe this is the case.”

Children playing with paper currency, which hyperinflation has made virtually worthless. Photograph: FPG/Getty Images

The current weakness was “no surprise” to the Bundesbank, he said, given the problems in global supply chains of a large open economy and the slowdown in China. “But we’re not thinking about a hard landing,” Nagel said. “Strong change is likely.” Businesses will face challenges like never before.

Brzezski said the success of reunification showed that Germany could find a way out of difficult situations, but it would not be easy.

“It’s not just energy. It is changing global supply chains. This is China’s role. It’s the demographics and the aging population. I would not underestimate the willingness of German companies to adapt and survive, but it is going to be a long and difficult process.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com