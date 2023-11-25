Why is Finland blaming Russia for the sudden influx of migrants on its eastern border?

HELSINKI (AP) — When Finland joined NATO earlier this year, Russia threatened to retaliate.

Now, hundreds of migrants from the Middle East and Africa have shown up at Finland’s border with Russia seeking entry to the Nordic country.

Finnish officials say the sudden increase in asylum seekers is no coincidence. He accused Russia of sending migrants to the border to sow discord in exchange for Finland’s membership in NATO.

Here’s a look at the ongoing migration challenge along parts of Finland’s 830-mile (1,340-kilometer) border with Russia.

What happened?

Finland, the easternmost member of the European Union, has long seen a rush of asylum seekers at border checkpoints. But this month it saw a sudden jump.

According to official figures, more than 900 migrants have arrived in Finland since August, with more than 800 arriving in November alone.

Finnish authorities say they are from countries including Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Iraq and Afghanistan, and unlike in the past, Russian authorities let them get this far despite their lack of documentation.

They wear sneakers to cope with Finland’s harsh winter conditions, mostly while riding bicycles.

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen told The Associated Press on Wednesday, “We have evidence that, unlike before, not only are Russian border officials letting people cross the Finnish border without proper documents, but they are actively stopping them from crossing the border.” Also helping in the area.” ,

How is Finland reacting?

Finnish authorities immediately closed four checkpoints and then closed three more, leaving only one Arctic crossing point open for asylum seekers. They sent Finnish troops to erect barbed wire and concrete barriers along the border.

Finland also asked for help from the EU border agency Frontex, which said it would send dozens of officers and equipment as reinforcements to the Finnish border. Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said there had been a “serious disruption of border security”, but authorities also insisted they had the situation under control.

The Kremlin denies encouraging migrants and says it regrets the Finnish border closure. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova argued on Wednesday that Helsinki should have tried to “find a mutually acceptable solution or seek clarification.”

hybrid warfare

Western countries have for years accused Russia and its ally Belarus of using migrants seeking safety and economic opportunity in Europe as pawns to destabilize Western democracies. European leaders called it a form of “hybrid warfare,” which Moscow uses against them along with disinformation, election interference and cyberattacks.

Finnish Foreign Minister Valtonen told the AP that there is no doubt that Russia is “helping migrants” as part of its “hybrid war” against Finland following the country’s accession to NATO — a decision that comes in the wake of Russia’s opposition to Ukraine. But inspired by a full-scale attack.

Other Western experts agree.

Klaus Dodds, professor of geopolitics at the University of Royal Holloway, said: “The Finns have been absolutely right that the Russians have been weaponizing migration for some time, combined with aggressive disinformation – the idea being simply to create ‘wedges’ within those societies. to attack those they consider hostile.” of London.

“This is all about destabilizing Finland,” Dodds said.

deja vu

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said this week that the challenges at Finland’s border have given her a feeling of “déjà vu”.

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö noted this week that Russia allowed asylum seekers to pass through border checkpoints in northern Finland in 2015 and 2016. This was seen as a response to Finland’s increased training activities with NATO.

He recalled previous warnings that Finland should be prepared for “a certain hostility” from Russia and added that “now we are constantly being reminded every day that Finland has joined NATO.”

The NATO countries of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have also faced migration pressure at their borders with Russia’s ally Belarus for more than two years.

The sudden surge of migrants from Belarus came after the European Union imposed sanctions on Belarus in the run-up to the 2020 election, which authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko claimed to win, but which was widely seen as rigged.

Latvian Prime Minister Ivica Silena told the AP on a visit to Finland this week that the Baltic nation recorded a surge in attempts by migrants to cross the Belarus-Latvia border in September, prompting the closure of all checkpoints on the 107-mile (173- Fell. Kilometers) of the border, except one, has been left open to asylum seekers.

Silina said it is impossible to know the thinking of Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“This is bad,” she said. “We can’t predict it. “We have to respond like an emergency and be proactive.”

Why does migration pressure cause instability?

Migration pressures lead democracies to abandon some of their democratic commitments to grant asylum seekers the right to seek protection, exposing the fragility of democratic systems.

Europe has been under heavy migration pressure for years, which has triggered a backlash against migrants in many places, which has also strengthened far-right parties.

The latest case is from the Netherlands, where anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders has won the election this week.

In Poland, the border crisis deepened pre-existing social divisions, pitting those taking a tough stance on migration against those favoring a more accepting approach towards migrants and refugees. The government accused those favoring migrants of unwittingly helping hostile foreign powers.

New walls and barriers have now sprung up across Europe as a result of migration and Russian aggression. But they don’t work perfectly.

Polish border guards have detected 25,500 attempts this year to cross the border illegally from Belarus, where a large steel wall was completed last year.

The debate inside Finland and Arctic crossings

Finns are now debating whether national security – an absolute priority for any government in the country of 5.6 million due to its proximity to Russia – outweighs human rights concerns.

Under international agreements and treaties of importance in the Nordic countries, at least one checkpoint at the country’s borders must be open to asylum seekers.

Orpo’s government decided to comply by leaving the King-Joseppi outpost in the Arctic North open. It is the northernmost Finland-Russia border point located in the middle of the forest in the Lapland region, about 155 miles (250 kilometers) from the Russian Arctic city of Murmansk.

Despite the remote location, about 55 migrants arrived at the checkpoint on Saturday, more than usual.

Vanessa Gera reported from Warsaw, Poland.

