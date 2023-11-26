Lose it, we’re discussing how Regina George from Mean Girls became Gen-Z’s main character.

Advertisement

Two weeks ago, the Internet was abuzz over the first official trailer for Tina Fey’s 2024 mean Girls The reboot is based on the successful Broadway musical spin-off.

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Get Him Back!’ The trailer, to the soundtrack of mean Girls,

Indeed, a lot has changed in the nearly twenty years since the original 2004 mean Girls The film came out, starring Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron, a formerly home-schooled teenager who is brought to life through a trio of so-called Plastics, aka the school’s most popular girls, led by Platinum, the dog-eater of an American high school. Introduced to the world of dogs. Blonde queen bee Regina George (Rachel McAdams).

As a thirteen-year-old girl when the first film came out, I was deeply moved by its themes of unstable self-identity and harsh social ascent. Unlike other film depictions of typical school bullying, mean Girls The complex nuances of teenage female friendship are explored, including how sometimes your best friends can be your worst enemies.

However, compared to teenagers now, I was luckier. Although social media took off in the early aughts, it was still limited to desktop computers with noisy dial-ups, and no friendship drama if your parents didn’t extend credit on your Motorola Razr. Luckily it will be left behind. School gates.

Nowadays, teenagers are exposed to social pressure 24 hours a day on smartphones; Social media is the ultimate “burn book” full of tidbits and rumors. Although it will be interesting to see how mean Girls For musical navigators updating the original’s familiarity with modern-day dilemmas, perhaps it’s more interesting to note how Regina George has taken center stage as a more sympathetic heroine for Gen-Z audiences.

regina george is very attractive

From Maleficent to Harley Quinn to (disappointingly) the Joker, antiheroes have long been a thing, with audiences identifying with and sympathizing with the more crafted characters of villains.

Despite being manipulative and mean, the character of Regina George was arguably always more interesting – and definitely iconic. Embodying the shy innocence of protagonist Cady Heron, her confidence and candid honesty have become more relatable to social media savvy Gen-Z.

From “Whatever happens, I’m getting cheese fries” to “That’s the ugliest skirt I’ve ever seen”, Regina also has some of the most quotable lines from the original film, many of which were changed in fan edits on the video. Granted the app is used for TikToks or to recreate scenes — like when Regina gets run over by a bus (sorry, 19-year-old spoiler alert).

even upcoming posters mean Girls The musical puts Regina George front and center, with Renée Rapp reprising her Broadway role.

Speaking to Teen Vogue in 2019 about playing Regina on stage, Rapp said, “You have to go through more layers in a musical than in a movie. i wanted [Regina’s] Making intelligence something that is actually glorified. He has a lot. And [if I’m playing her] Being this cruel person the whole time, no one would want him to come back from getting hit by a bus.”

Regina’s character highlights the complex tension between presenting an ideal villain and a sympathetic teenager, her toxic behaviors encouraged by environmental pressures and deep-seated insecurities. This has opened up a lot of discussion online, giving new dimensions to Regina’s character, with some people even speculating that she a secret lesbian,

Perhaps, ultimately, the popularity of such anti-heroes is the ways in which they allow us to confront our own inner demons. Regina reminds us that whether high on hormones, struggling to find a sense of self, or just struggling to survive, we’ve all been a mean girl too.

Source