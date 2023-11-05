Why is EV charging still such a problem? cnn business

New York CNN –

Powering your car should always be easy, whether you fill it with electrons or gasoline. If it’s an electric car, you should be able to swipe a credit card, plug in the cable, and your vehicle will be charged. And it actually works that way for a long time.

Unfortunately, not always. Inconsistent charger designs, different charging speeds and the acronym are overloaded. (Is that CCS or NACS? Why don’t I get CHAdeMO when I need it and why is it written that way?) There are fast chargers that aren’t always very fast – but that’s always the charger’s fault. Doesn’t happen. Also, how do I pay for it? Where’s the charger anyway?

As the industry expands and standards are agreed upon, many problems are being solved and a lot of unnecessary confusion is being cleared up. But other differences just come with technology and will probably always be that way.

J.D. Power’s survey shows that despite more and more EV chargers becoming available, EV owners are actually becoming less satisfied with public charging. When it comes to consumer satisfaction, EV charging is in some very poor corporate company.

“They’re still at a very low level and are comparable to some very low satisfaction industries like telecommunications and cable providers,” said Brent Gruber, managing director of electric vehicle experience at J.D. Power.

However, Gruber said the lack of a charger remains the biggest complaint. According to the Department of Energy, there are about 144,000 public EV chargers in the United States. About 42,000 of them are in California. States like Mississippi and Montana – admittedly much less populated but people still have to drive there – have only a few hundred.

Public EV charging is particularly complicated. First of all, there are different types of chargers currently. Do you have a Tesla or something? Most major automakers have said they will switch to Tesla’s NACS, or North American Charging System, format in a few years, but that hasn’t happened yet. Luckily, most non-Tesla vehicle manufacturers have a type of charging port called a Combined Charging System, or CCS.

Charging port: what do all the letters mean

With CCS, you can feel confident that if you find a charger that isn’t a Tesla charger, you’ll be able to use it. Well, unless you have a Nissan Leaf, which has a CHAdeMO (or Charge de Move) port for fast charging. In that case, you may have difficulty finding a place to plug in.

One nice thing about owning an EV is that it’s possible to charge it at home if you can hook up to a home charger. With a home charger, it’s like having a gas pump in your garage. Simply plug in and wake up in the morning to a “full tank” with a cost per mile that’s much less than you pay for gasoline.

Away from home, charging your EV costs more than charging at home, sometimes twice as much. (One has to pay for the maintenance of that charger in addition to the electricity.) There’s a lot more to think about.

First, how fast is that charger? Public chargers are mostly of two types, Level 2 and Level 3. (Level 1 is basically just plugging into a regular outlet.) Level 2, relatively slower, is convenient for those times when you’re at a movie or a restaurant, say, and you just want to grab some power while parked. .

Mathematics and Myth of Fast Charging

If you’re on a long trip and need to juice up quickly so you can get back on the highway, that’s what Level 3 chargers are for. But, along with these you also have to keep some things in mind. how fast is fast? With a really fast charger, some cars can go from 10% charge to 80% in just 15 minutes, adding another 100 miles every few minutes. (Charging usually slows down by more than 80% to reduce battery damage.) But many fast chargers are too slow. Fifty kilowatt fast chargers are common but take longer than 150 or 250 kilowatt chargers.

The car also has its limitations, and not every car can charge as fast as every charger. Your electric car and charger communicate to solve this.

When you plug in an electric car for the first time, there’s a lot of information going back and forth between the vehicle and the charger before the power starts, said Nathan Wang, project manager of UL Solutions Advanced Electric Vehicle Charging Lab. For one thing, the vehicle has to tell the charger how fast it can safely charge, and the charger has to respect that speed limit.

For example, the popular Chevrolet Bolt EV can only charge at up to 55 kilowatts. You can choose to plug in a faster charger, but your work won’t get done that quickly. The charger slows down to suit the needs of the car.

Also, even if your electric vehicle can charge up to 250 kW and so does the charger, you may get less speed than that. This could be because, let’s say, you’re at a location with six fast chargers and each has a car plugged in. Chargers can reduce the output of all vehicles instead of overloading the system, Wang said.

Of course, there may also be random technical issues. There’s so much energy moving around, if anything looks like it might go wrong, the system can grind everything to a halt.

“Safety is paramount,” said Rick Wilmer, chief operating officer of EV charging provider ChargePoint. “Obviously, you don’t want to hurt anyone or burn a car, so anything that could pose any kind of risk… Of course, we would automatically shut everything down.”

Still, ChargePoint’s chargers work most of the time, Wilmer said.

what’s going to happen next

Then there are the various EV charging networks. When you want some gas, it doesn’t matter where you get it. Be it Shell, BP, Exxon or whoever, they all work in almost the same way.

With EV chargers, using a different charging network may mean you’ll have to download a new smartphone app and open an account with another service before you can charge. However, charging industry groups are working to clear this up.

One thing J.D. Power’s surveys show, Gruber said, is that drivers who plan in advance for charging are happier than those who don’t. These days, a variety of apps and vehicles’ own navigation systems make it fairly easy to plan routes with charging stops. You can see what types of chargers are where and whether they are available now.

Mark Hawkinson, head of the technical solutions group at ABM, a company that installs charging stations, said charging companies are working on being able to provide even more detailed information such as how long a car currently uses the charger until it lasts. Will go.

And as complicated as charging an EV can be, every little extra information helps.

Source: www.cnn.com