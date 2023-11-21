Why is Enterprise CEO Chrissy Taylor changing rental car brands?

Enterprise Mobility’s third-generation Chairman and CEO unveils a new direction for the iconic brand

By diane brady forbes staff

In the Taylor household, rumors about the Enterprise brand are quite strong. It dates back to 1957, when a St. Louis naval veteran named Jack Taylor started an “executive leasing” company out of a neighborhood car dealership, distinguishing itself from competitors that focused on moving customers in and out of airports. Used to concentrate.

From there, Taylor built a national network of neighborhood locations for leasing and renting cars, which his son Andy took international when he became president and CEO in 1991. Nine years later, his daughter Chrissy joined the company as a management trainee. In 2020, after 17 different roles, Taylor took over the company that his grandfather had created just weeks before travel came to a halt due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

As president and CEO of America’s largest car rental company, owner of Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and the Alamo Rent A Car brands, Taylor oversees more than 9,500 locations and businesses ranging from car sales to commercial truck rentals. Oversees a business with nine lines of business. Which generates revenues of approximately $35 billion each year. So why did Taylor decide last month to rebrand the company as “Enterprise Mobility”?

“We want to use technology in new ways to create great experiences,” says Taylor. “I would argue that we invest more in our brand than anyone else in the mobility space.”

Taylor, whose father is executive chairman and occupies the office next door to him at the company’s St. Louis headquarters, is keenly aware of the legacy he has to preserve and develop. “From day one, he said it would be better for me to be in his office rather than his because you can’t communicate much when you’re handing down a family business from one generation to the next.”

Taylor talks about why she wanted to go into the family business – not her siblings – and how she’s trying to build a company that stays ahead of the next wave of disruptive competitors, technologies and change. “Execution and customer service are very important,” she says. “I want to make sure we remain the leader in mobility for the next 65 years.”

