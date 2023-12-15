Why is China's growing challenge to Big Tech a problem for the Pentagon?

A new problem has been added to Secretary Austin’s long list of challenges.

When it comes to innovation, the US economy is a tale of two cities. The largest US providers of software and services, such as Amazon AMZN and Microsoft MSFT, are world-class innovators. On the other hand, American hardware makers are barely holding their own against foreign competitors.

According to a recent Pentagon industrial-base assessment, the “continued deindustrialization” of the economy has forced the Defense Department to engage domestic producers of critical minerals and components used in military systems.

So many companies have moved manufacturing operations overseas that much of the military supply chain is left with only a single domestic source of critical production inputs. For example, Fairbanks Morse Defense is the only surviving American manufacturer of large diesel engines used in warships. Once there were six.

Some domestic manufacturers are investing heavily in new technology, but evidence suggests they are losing competition to China. Chinese companies regularly beat their American counterparts to market with new commercial products such as drones, or offer their products at prices that American companies cannot match.

This does not bode well for the future of US-China military competition. The Pentagon is looking for innovations that will enable it to stay a generation ahead of military rivals, but it seems unlikely that the edge can be provided by the country’s manufacturing sector. China’s share in global manufacturing is now bigger than that of America, Japan and South Korea Joint,

The Pentagon thought it had a solution to maintain its military edge by turning to American producers of software and services. The digital revolution has given rise to a homegrown ecosystem of innovators who leverage clever source code to lead the world in areas like cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

The advanced software won’t give the U.S. military a decades-long advantage on the battlefield—software generations are measured in months rather than years—but it has the potential to at least put the U.S. ahead of China in areas like AI.

However, Chinese companies have begun to challenge American Big Tech companies in key markets. The most famous example of this is the challenge posed by China-based TikTok to the already dominant Instagram. TikTok has been the world’s most downloaded app for several years in a row.

This is a small concern for military planners, but other challenges are more worrisome. Alibaba, Huawei and Tencent are now actively challenging Amazon, Google and Microsoft for cloud-computing business in many markets. They are already players in countries like Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom, and are trying to dominate in regions like Southeast Asia.

Cloud computing has been the biggest growth area for companies like Amazon and Microsoft in recent years, so a growing Chinese challenge in that business is likely to impair the kind of investment in innovation the Pentagon is making.

And that is not all. Forbes Contributor Nina Jiang informed of On December 13, Huawei is moving towards eliminating Android as the dominant operating system for smartphones in China. If it’s successful, it will undoubtedly take the product to other markets, where Huawei phones are often priced much lower than offerings from competing companies like Apple AAPL.

So, although American Big Tech companies remain the world’s leading innovators, China is going to do to them what it has already done to American manufacturing.

If Big Tech falters, the Pentagon’s efforts to stay ahead of China in critical technologies may no longer be possible. Nearly all of the emerging technologies the Department of Defense identifies as top priorities for the future are software-driven, commercial innovations.

Against that backdrop, continued harassment of Big Tech firms by US antitrust authorities looks untimely and potentially destructive to US security.

The military has been relying on commercial companies to invest heavily in cutting-edge innovations like AI software during this decade, but you need big companies to invest heavily.

As per a report by the Competitive Enterprise Institute noted This week, attacking Big Tech with antitrust lawsuits could help China overtake the US in the innovation race. The Biden administration needs to do a better job of reconciling its security and regulatory goals.

Disclosure: Amazon, Alphabet, and Fairbanks Morse Defense contribute to my think tank, the Lexington Institute.

