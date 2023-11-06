Why is Canada poised to become a carbon removal superpower?

Canada has unique natural resource assets to capture and sequester gigatons of CO2. carl robichaud

Climate change continues to strike at a rapid pace and its signs are undeniable. Month after month of record-breaking heat and rising ocean temperatures have prompted the United Nations to declare that the era of global boiling has begun. This heat is not an external thing, but a sign of things to come.

The initial goal of reducing emissions to zero, although necessary, is now a starting point rather than a finish line. It has become clear that to effectively tackle climate change, we must not only stop our contribution to the problem, but actively reverse the damage done since the Industrial Revolution. Planting trees alone won’t save us, especially as Canada has set records for wildfires and the federal government’s commitment to plant 2 billion trees by 2030 is not enough to achieve the emissions reductions needed. We need to go beyond net-zero and aspire to a net-negative world, actively engineering solutions to reduce billions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere by 2050.

In the global race to develop and scale carbon removal solutions, Canada is leading the way. The key to engineered carbon removal technologies, such as direct wind and direct ocean capture, is access to large amounts of clean electricity. Canada’s abundance of hydroelectric power, especially in Quebec, is the envy of many countries. It also has immense potential for wind energy and a rich geological structure, which is ideal for carbon removal and storage.

Canada’s highly trained workforce, many of whom come from the oil and gas industry, has the skills and knowledge to move liquids and gases – this time reversing the oil and gas process and putting the carbon back in place. is where he is. In response to the generous United States inflationary reduction act, Canada’s Budget 2023 proposed its own investment tax credit to encourage investment in carbon removal technologies.

The race to develop and scale carbon removal technologies is in full swing, and Canada has the potential to lead the way. To accelerate progress, the Canadian government must take decisive action:

Finance the Carbon Purchase Fund: By leveraging the proceeds of a carbon tax on heavy emitters, Canada could create a fund that would actively support and procure innovative carbon removal technologies. This will spur innovation and encourage more players to enter this important space, allowing capital to move where it is needed most.

accelerate the adoption of sequestration: The government should work with provinces to standardize carbon removal rules. By ensuring consistent and favorable regulations at all levels, governments can significantly accelerate the deployment of carbon removal technologies. By fostering a supportive and predictable regulatory regime, Canada can become a preferred destination for businesses seeking to deploy and scale carbon removal technologies.

Get direct carbon removals for government emissions: The Canadian government could take the lead by directly purchasing carbon removals for its most burdensome activities, such as military operations. Between 2019 and 2020, emissions from the Department of Defense and the Canadian Armed Forces accounted for about 60% of the federal government’s total. Such a commitment would serve as a bold statement of intent and a practical step toward Canada’s ambitious net-zero goals.

As countries around the world race to reduce their carbon footprint, Canada’s clean energy wealth gives it a unique opportunity to lead the way in carbon removal. By strategically taking advantage of this advantage, Canada can make significant progress in combating climate change not only within its own borders but globally. There is no doubt that this is a challenging task, but it offers immense rewards for Canada and the planet. The time to start has long passed and, as the extreme temperatures of the past few months remind us, the clock is ticking and it’s ticking fast.