Why is burying power lines an effective, but very expensive, way to prevent wildfires?

As deadly wildfires destroy communities from California to Maui, the nation’s largest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric, is pressing ahead with its ambitious goal of moving 10,000 miles of power lines underground in fire-prone areas. This will significantly reduce the risk of fire.

“We are coming out of a historic drought and those conditions are materially different from those we saw just 10 years ago. And so now is exactly the time to take bold, decisive action with respect to grid security.” ” said Jamie Martin, PG&E’s vice president of undergrounding.

Five years ago, PG&E equipment sparked the deadly Camp Fire, which destroyed the town of Paradise, California, and killed 85 people. Heavy liabilities pushed the utility toward bankruptcy, from which it emerged in 2020. But just a year later, in the same county, PG&E equipment sparked another catastrophic fire, prompting the utility to announce its own comprehensive underground plan. The utility has put 350 miles of power lines underground so far this year, and more than 600 miles through 2021.

While Martin says undergrounding power lines reduces the risk of fire by 98%, it comes at a huge cost. Data compiled by the California Public Utilities Commission shows that the cost of going just one mile underground is between $1.85 million and $6.1 million, meaning PG&E’s total plan will likely be in the tens of billions. The bill will be paid by PG&E customers, who already face the highest rates in the country.

“If we keep raising electricity rates, the most vulnerable among us won’t be able to pay,” says Katy Morsoni, a staff attorney at The Utility Reform Network, a consumer advocacy group that supports a more limited approach to undergrounding. Does.

Because PG&E earns a guaranteed rate of return on capital investments, the utility is naturally incentivized to undertake more expensive infrastructure projects like undergrounding, said Morsoni and Daniel, professor of power and energy systems at the University of Washington. Kirschen explained. That’s how utilities make money, not by selling electricity or gas.

“Underground […] costs a lot of money. This is a big investment. This will increase the revenue collected by utilities,” explains Kirshen. “Now, the question is, will these other solutions be as effective as those big investment projects? “This is where regulators need to step in.”

“In the case of grounding, our investors’ priorities are aligned with those of our customers and our safety regulators,” PG&E said in a statement.

‘Essentially eliminating the risk of fire’

Although expensive, burying power lines is nothing new. This is common in city centres, where overhead lines would be obstructive, and is more common in Europe overall, where cities are denser. Only 18% of distribution lines in the US are underground, although for both safety and aesthetic reasons, almost all new lines built today are buried.

Construction workers work to bury PG&E power lines in Arnold, California.

cindy boyo

PG&E currently has about 27,000 miles of power lines underground, but these are generally not in areas at high wildfire risk. So during a storm, when high winds could cause a line to fall or a tree to fall on a line, utilities have some good options.

“So one option is to essentially shut down the power line, because if there is no voltage and no current on the line, there is no possibility of energy being released and then no possibility of a fire, ” Line says. Ronald is an associate professor at the University of Wisconsin–Madison whose work includes modeling wildfire risk and the risk of power outages in the electric grid.

In fact, PG&E has been implementing public safety power shutoffs in California since 2019, affecting millions of people. Hawaiian Electric, the utility that may be found liable for the Maui wildfires that killed at least 98 people, has been criticized for not shutting off power before warnings of high winds. If the company is found guilty, it may not have enough money to pay residents’ damage claims.

Seen this way, going underground is undoubtedly cheaper than dealing with the huge costs of deadly wildfires, and less disruptive than turning off power entirely.

“So for this one-time capital investment, we are essentially eliminating the risk of ignition from the overhead power line by keeping it underground,” says Martin.

PG&E isn’t the only utility that is interested. San Diego Gas & Electric plans to put about 1,450 miles of power lines underground by 2031, while Florida Power & Light is putting select lines underground for storm protection. Austin Energy is also exploring underground reconnection after the winter ice storms caused power outages for several weeks, and the federal government has pledged to provide $95 million to Maui to strengthen its electric grid. Which may include underground lines.

price of security

Construction workers in Arnold, California use equipment called rock wheels to dig trenches so PG&E can bury its power lines underground.

katie brigham

But the CPUC has since released two cheaper, alternative proposals for consideration, significantly reducing undergrounding. One calls for only 200 miles underground by 2026 and insulating 1,800 miles with covered conductors, while the other calls for 973 miles underground and insulating 1,027 miles.

Both proposals would save money but ultimately jeopardize PG&E’s 10,000-mile goal. Also, PG&E says that insulating lines is only 65% ​​effective at reducing wildfire risk, which is much less effective than undergrounding.

“If a tree falls on a line, the line is going to break and you still have the risk of sparks and you still have the chance of starting a wildfire, even if the line is insulated,” explains Kirshen.

The Utility Reform Network supports the plan to go 200 miles underground, and estimates that insulation would cost about $800,000 per mile, while PG&E had spent $3.3 million per mile on undergrounding in 2022.

“By relying more on insulated lines, we can get things done faster and we can provide wildfire protection to those different communities more quickly,” says Morsoni.

In November, the CPUC will decide the path forward for PG&E, with both wildfire risk and customers’ utility bills hanging in the balance.

Watch the video to learn more about what it takes to underground power lines.

Source: www.cnbc.com