Why is Berkshire Hathaway’s latest report good news for the entire stock market?

The stock market has recovered from the difficult situation of October with big gains during the first few days of November. Investors showed some enthusiasm for the new week on Monday morning, with stock index futures expected to open modestly higher when trading began on Wall Street.

It’s rare for companies to release their latest financial results over the weekend, but Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A -1.38%) (BRK.B -1.47%) has tried to do things a little differently throughout its history. The news from Warren Buffett-led Berkshire may not be looking so good at first glance. But looking beneath the surface, you can see plenty of signs of strength that bode favorably for the broader US economy.

what berkshire said

The misleading headlines you may see in response to Berkshire’s third-quarter financial results will point to the company’s huge loss for the period. Using generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Berkshire lost $12.77 billion during the period, which was $8,824 per Class A share or $5.88 per Class B share.

However, the key to understanding Berkshire’s losses lies in those accounting rules. The Buffett-led insurance company is required to mark its investment portfolio to market each quarter, and any change in value is taken as profit or loss for that period. The third quarter was bad for the stock market and hence Berkshire suffered a loss of $29.78 billion in investments and derivatives contracts.

When you look beyond the mark-to-market losses, Berkshire had a strong quarter. Revenue rose 21% year over year to $93.21 billion due to a three-fold increase in sales of utility and energy holdings. Operating income, which strips out the impact of required accounting rules, rose more than 40% from year-ago levels to $10.76 billion. Driving that improvement was a much-improved loss experience from its insurance underwriting segment, which swung to an operating profit of $2.42 billion from a loss a year earlier. The increase in interest rates increased investment income from the insurance business by more than $1 billion, which helped offset some of the weakness in the railroad segment.

what did berkshire do

Furthermore, Buffett’s influence took over absolute performance when considering relative valuation. Berkshire didn’t stop repurchasing its own stock entirely, but repurchase activity for the quarter declined to just $1.09 billion as the stock remained at higher levels over the three summer months.

Additionally, Berkshire continued to increase its cash reserves in the third quarter. As of the end of September, Berkshire’s share of cash, cash equivalents and short-term Treasury bill investments stood at more than $157 billion, up from $129 billion nine months earlier. Add fixed-maturity securities, which Buffett said are often Treasury notes maturing in two years or less, and Berkshire is sitting on about $180 billion in easily accessible assets.

On the corporate front, the only major acquisition during this period was from Berkshire Hathaway’s energy business. In early September, a subsidiary of the energy business invested $3.3 billion in liquefied natural gas specialist Cove Point LNG to increase its stake from 25% to 75%.

steady progress

After this news, there was no big rise in the shares of Berkshire Hathaway, but it definitely increased by about 1%. Investors expected a similarly slow response from Berkshire. Given the broad performance of a group of industries across the economy, Buffett’s company’s latest results serve as a sign that the U.S. stock market remains healthy despite macroeconomic pressures at home and around the world.

