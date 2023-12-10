Why is Avalanche (AVAX) up 300% in two months? – CaptainAltcoin

Home » Journal » Why has Avalanche (AVAX) surged 300% in two months?

The price of Avalanche (AVAX) has seen a huge surge recently, rising by over 300% in just two months. This parabolic rally has left many in the crypto community wondering – what is causing this massive price increase?

According to on-chain data, the number of active Avalanche addresses increased by 300% during this period. Additionally, decentralized exchange (DEX) volume on Avalanche increased from $10 million to over $200 million, representing a 2000% increase, one of the highest spikes seen across all blockchains, Alex Vessey. Report of.

Additionally, partnerships with major financial institutions such as JP Morgan, Citi, and Republicnote have given Avalanche greater mainstream credibility. This one-two punch of growing fundamentals and institutional seals of approval goes a long way to explaining why AVAX has surged over 300% recently.

Furthermore, this explosion in activity has been largely fueled by Avalanche’s growing GamFi sector. Avalanche’s low fees and high throughput make it ideal for blockchain games. One project that has attracted significant attention is Heroes of NFT (HON), an exciting turn-based collectible card game with metaverse elements. Players can battle each other in the arena using unique Hero Cards, their wallets store NFT items and cosmetics that enhance heroes’ abilities.

Other impressive GameFi projects on Avalanche include Domi Online, a unique medieval fantasy MMORPG that focuses on strategic alliance-building, and Heroes Chained, an RPG where players become guild masters leading teams on epic quests.

The blockchain gaming boom on Avalanche coincides with major institutional interest. Recent partnerships with JPMorgan, Citi and Republicnote have given Avalanche exposure to mainstream finance. This could attract a large number of new crypto investors to not only AVAX, but the broader digital asset industry.

With fundamentals exploding as institutional and gaming adoption accelerates, the avalanche rally over the past two months may be only the beginning. Key projects to keep an eye on include HON, DOMI, and Heroes Chain, which appear to have significant growth potential ahead.

