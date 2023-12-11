Why is Apple already focusing on 6G?

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max

Apple’s recent listing of a cellular platform architect to work on 6G technology has raised eyebrows among those wondering why Apple is already hiring for 6G, when it doesn’t even have its own 5G house yet. have been found. That’s why it’s so forward looking.

Indications indicate that Apple will end its partnership with Qualcomm in the next few years once it has a capable modem chip of its own to use for the iPhone. Although the company’s current semiconductor efforts may be focused on 5G engineering, that doesn’t mean it’s not necessary to plan for 6G. In fact, Apple has been hiring 6G engineers for some time.

The answer to all this lies in how the telecommunications business works.

Telecom’s ten year cycle explained

Broadly speaking, the telecommunications industry is planning for the generation of new technology in 10-year increments. This does not mean that cell service providers render each new generation of phone technology obsolete over that period. But that’s how they’ve been introducing new generations of technology for decades.

Mobile networks are a huge global business. Putting the technology to work means investing hundreds of billions of dollars in physical infrastructure, from antenna towers to network operations centers to the staff to run and fix the machines that make it work.

That ecosystem extends from the networks to the handsets that operate on them, and the many other devices that connect to mobile networks – industrial machines, medical equipment, vehicles, all kinds of IoT gadgets.

Mobile networks have become essential infrastructure and a national security matter for governments around the world. And there’s more than just public commercial networks. There are private networks that are used by businesses, that are used by governments, that are used by military agencies.

So having some kind of overarching plan for deploying new technology gives all stakeholders in the industry common goals to work toward, as the technology continues to evolve and as they build out their networks. Have to reach.

Behind the scenes: 3GPP

Today, the development of new generations of cell phone technology is coordinated through a standards body traditionally called the Third Generation Partnership Project or 3GPP. Formed in the late 90s, the group united seven different international telecommunications standards development organizations with the goal of creating a unified standard for the deployment of 3G mobile communications worldwide, and its momentum has carried it to this day. .

Today 3GPP produces specifications that completely cover the mobile technology soup – specifications describing how core network operations should work and the chips used in handsets, as well as the radio access networks that link them together. Are. 3GPP maintains a roadmap for the development and deployment of these new features.

About once a decade, 3GPP and other primary stakeholders in mobile communications introduce a new generation of technology. For example, 3G networks first launched in the early 2000s. 4G networks first appeared in 2009 and 5G networks began to come to light in 2018.

Mobile network operators periodically “sunset” their networks to reclaim allocated radio frequency bandwidth for new systems. This happened in the United States in 2022, as operators shut down their 3G networks for better 5G coverage.

That’s why every 10 years a new generation of mobile services emerges. And they persist for some decades. Ultimately it is being replaced with technology that is already deployed in the field.

Beyond 5G

The progress journey of 5G continues under the auspices of 3GPP. Since 2017, the standards group has introduced four major releases of new 5G specifications. We’re on track to release 18 – known as 3GPP R18 in telecom circles – with R19 expected in 2024.

These latest specifications are called “5G Advanced,” which all include improvements in service continuity, reliability, speed, and low latency. Many of these changes seek to improve the quality of existing 5G service, but they also lay the groundwork for what’s to come with 6G – with an eye toward speeds up to 100 times faster than 5G.

Apple helps Globalstar build worldwide network of ground stations

The roots of this technology first appeared in early 2020 with the publication of a 3GPP spec approving the use of band n53 for satellite-to-phone communications. It will take another year for Qualcomm to announce chips supporting the specifications, and another year and a half for Apple to introduce the iPhone 14.

A lot of work was done in the interim, including a lot of engineering on Apple’s part and considerable investment and collaboration by the company with satellite comms company Globalstar to build a worldwide relay network.

But considering the nearly three-year timeline, it makes sense why Apple would hire 6G talent now, even though the 6G spec is still a work in progress. Conversations about 6G have been going on for years in the telecom business, and the cycle of life continues.

In fact, as 5G rolls out, Apple joined that conversation as a founding member of the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) alongside Google, VMWare, Cisco and others.

Nothing happens overnight in a business like telecom. Apple is wisely increasing its engineering presence to make full use of the technology until it gets here.

