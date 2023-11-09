Why is American manufacturing becoming increasingly inefficient?

Industrial policy advocates have long argued that manufacturing has special powers. The demands of industry lead to technological advances; The goods produced by it should meet the test of global markets, which increases efficiency. Some people then take the matter further. When countries become wealthy, manufacturing moves abroad as companies seek to reduce labor costs. He says this justifies tariffs and subsidies to protect manufacturing and promote growth. As a recent column argued, “Making things matters.” wall street journal By Oren Cass, who runs American Compass, a think-tank at the vanguard of the Republican Party’s new-found protectionism.

The problem is that, recently, the manufacturing powers have disappeared. Figures published on October 26 show that America’s GDP grew by 4.9% at an annual rate in the third quarter of the year. About 80% of output is now made up of services, but one might expect manufacturing to at least pull its weight given its perceived strengths. In fact, labor productivity in manufacturing fell 0.2% at an annual rate, meaning the growth boost was driven by services. To make matters worse, productivity in the manufacturing sector has been in steady decline since 2011 – the first decade-long decline in available data (see Chart 1). Some economists believe this is possibly the first such decline in American history.

Image: The Economist

What prompted the reversal? Mr. Cass’s preferred explanation, trade policy, can be rejected. US manufacturing employment declined rapidly in the early 2000s due to China’s integration into global trade. Some think that this “China shock”, which led to a wave of outsourcing, also led to a decline in productivity by reducing American companies’ incentives to invest. Yet productivity increased until 2011. Furthermore, the latter also declined in sub-sectors that are mostly domestic and immune to trade, including cement and concrete production.

What has worked well in past decades provides a better clue. Manufacturing productivity increased during the 1990s and 2000s, with computers and electronics, especially the production of semiconductor chips, leading the way. It appears that when things went wrong more broadly in the early 2010s, the profits rose to the top. Overall, computers and electronics accounted for more than a third of the total slowdown in manufacturing since 2011.

Yet computer problems aren’t the whole story. Productivity has fallen in both durable manufacturing, which includes most technology, and non-durable manufacturing, which includes goods such as cigarettes and clothing. From machinery to textiles, fourteen out of 19 manufacturing sub-sectors saw declines during 2010.

All those computers have probably been put to poor use. America may be a technology superpower, but it lags behind others when it comes to using technology in the physical world. According to the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, a think-tank, it ranks seventh out of 15 countries in terms of robot adoption per employee. South Korea, the world leader, uses three times as many robots per worker. And after adjusting for average wages—rich countries tend to be more advanced—the US ranks 11th.

But it is unclear whether there was any major change in the adoption of the technology by US manufacturers compared to other regions in the early 2010s. In fact, the evidence points in the opposite direction. As Chad Siverson of the University of Chicago notes, the ratio of capital to labor in the manufacturing sector has actually grown slightly faster than the private sector overall.

If the investment has not declined, it will pay a lower dividend. The low hanging fruit in manufacturing may have been more eagerly plucked. This idea is supported by the fact that industrial productivity growth has slowed in the rich world, although not as much as in the US (see Chart 2). The additional component of American poor performance is difficult to explain. Economists make a number of hypotheses. The US is known for being lax in antitrust enforcement compared to its counterparts; Perhaps the manufacturing sector was particularly in need of scrutiny. Maybe American manufacturing was more advanced when robots arrived on the scene, so the profits were lower. Some have also argued that because America’s software and Internet sectors are so attractive, talent has been drawn away from older industries.

What things might change? Industrial-policy advocates hope US subsidies for chip production and green technology will spur a manufacturing renaissance. The idea is to boost productivity by enticing companies and investment to cluster in a given area, just as Shenzhen in China used its status as a special economic zone to become an influential manufacturing hub. . A breakthrough in robotics or artificial intelligence could move things forward, just as information technology increased productivity from 1995 to 2004. However, at the moment, this is just speculation. And American manufacturing needs all the help it can get.

Source: www.economist.com