Rachel Akufo: Well, Amazon is rolling out the red carpet for its China-based sellers. The e-commerce giant said it plans to open an innovation center in China’s Silicon Valley as it looks to challenge the dominance of Xin and Temu. This comes as Sheen has reportedly filed for an IPO and Teemu’s market share is skyrocketing in the US. Yahoo Finance reporter Brooke DePalma is here for more on this. Give us the land here.

Brooke DePalma: Good morning, Rachel. Well, of course, this is all for Amazon to compete with the rising stars like Sheen, Teemu and others that we know, even with Walmart’s growing market share. But this innovation center is just one of several announcements that Amazon shared during the four-day event held in China. Other initiatives the e-commerce giant has announced include a plan to allow Chinese sellers access to its supply chain, which it announced here in the US in September. So that means these sellers will have access to Amazon’s warehousing, delivery, and couriers, essentially the one-stop shop approach that Amazon is doubling down on for its merchants.

Amazon also hinted at upgrading its sales platforms and shared that it is also exploring the use of AI. And this is as we have seen sellers from China grow on our platform from October last year to September this year. The number of Chinese sellers making more than $1 million in sales on Amazon increased by 25% and the number of sellers making more than $10 million in sales increased by 30%. And this is the latest attempt by Amazon once again to compete with those other markets.

Just last week, they cut fees for merchants. Now, the seller fee has been reduced from $15 to 5% for products priced between $15 and $20. That fee is now 10%. Now, they were 17% earlier. Those lower fees will go into effect on January 15, early next year.

But once again, they are competing to get these sellers on their platform, especially when these other players are coming in with lower priced apparel. They want to make sure that these sellers are coming to them and ultimately making more money on their platform at the end of the day. And Rachel, it’s also important to note that it’s not just Sheen, it’s not just Teemu, and it’s not just Walmart anymore. We are now seeing TikTok going live on the TikTok Shop as well. And a lot of players are really looking to take advantage of the e-commerce boom that we’ve seen in recent years.

