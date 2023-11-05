Why is Adidas selling its Bugatti collab shoes with digital twins?

Adidas x Bugatti x CrazyFast limited edition football boots are being sold at Web3 auction , [+] With digital twins. Adidas/Bugatti

Bugatti and Adidas Football are partnering on a limited edition football boot. Engineered for speed and lightness and crafted with exclusive Bugatti design, the adidas x CrazyFast Bugatti is produced in only 99 pairs.

The shoes, sold with digital twins, will be auctioned off November 8-11 via the adidas Collect Web 3 platform. Successful bidders will receive a special digital shoebox that can be redeemed for the physical edition and digital twin from November 13. While the sale will be conducted using cryptocurrencies, there is a direct on-ramp through Moonpay.

According to Wiebke Stohl, Bugatti’s international managing director, the Web3 auction system reflects and celebrates the brands’ “shared pioneering spirit.” Both brands share a “constant striving for perfection,” he said in a statement.

The centerpiece of the X CrazyFast boot is adidas’ Speedframe sole plate technology. According to the brand, this creates the lightest possible structure while providing a rigid plate for rapid acceleration. The boot’s Aerocage—an engineered lining designed to provide ideal support by holding the midfoot—and Aeropacity Speedskin—a single layer breathable monomesh—are designed for both speed and stability. The carbon fiber inlays in the boot’s tooling mimic the carbon fiber used on Bugatti’s Chiron models.

The construction of the X CrazyFast’s semi-transparent mono-mesh material on the mid-foot cage has been adapted from the original design to incorporate flashes of Bugatti Blue, inspired by the color of early Bugatti Grand Prix cars.

Two phrases that have shaped the values ​​of both companies appear on the side of the boot. “Impossible is nothing” for Adidas and “Create the Incredible” for Bugatti. In a nod to Bugatti’s founder, the Ettore Bugatti insignia appears in repetition across the rear three-quarters of the boot.

The shoes will be delivered in a box inspired by the carbon fiber weave from which many Bugatti hyper sports cars are constructed.

Nick Craggs, general manager and senior vice president of Adidas Football, said that the

“We have once again pushed the boundaries of boot design and created something truly unique,” ​​he said.

The boots are to be unveiled by Rafael Leao and Karim Benzema on the pitch this month.

In August, Adidas Originals used a similar Web3 based auction format to sell a limited-edition sneaker in collaboration with BAPE. 100 Adidas Triple-White Forum 84 BAPE Low shoes also arrive with digital twins.

