Why is a 'blockbuster' boot float at risk of failure?

Boots is confident of the success of its new store at Battersea Power Station

Boots the Chemist has over 2,000 shops – but the one that recently opened in Battersea Power Station is literally a thing of beauty.

The toothpaste and shower gel aisles are gone. Nor will you find any paracetamol, verruca cream or plaster. Anyone looking for the chain’s popular “meal deals” is sure to leave empty-handed and hungry.

Spanning over 11,000 sq ft of prime retail space, the shiny new Battersea store is the first Boots shop dedicated entirely to all things UK’s booming £30bn beauty industry.

“Boots Beauty”, as it’s imaginatively called, houses over 250 of the hippest beauty brands; Beauty hosts “master-class”; Employs a small army of 35 beauty experts; and offers various services such as a hair bar that can run “scalp analysis”, and an in-house dermatologist providing “skin scan services”.

A lot depends on its success. The talk of the town is that Boots’ US parent company has revived plans to sell the company, leading to a multibillion-dollar sale of one of Britain’s biggest high street names or even The possibility of a boom in the stock market has increased.

It comes just weeks after Boots closed its £4.8bn pension scheme, removing a major hurdle to any deal. “The situation is now clear,” says pensions expert John Ralph.

There is particular excitement about the prospect of Boots returning to public hands after a 15-year hiatus, given widespread concerns about the shrinking of the London Stock Exchange. The optimistic view from some quarters is that the listing of such a well-known retailer in the capital could provide a much-needed shot in the arm for UK equity markets, amid fears that they are stuck in an irreversible cycle of decline.

But if Boots is to have any chance of injecting some enthusiasm back into UK shares, management will need to overcome long-standing doubts about its prospects. If the company is to convince skeptics that its best days are not far off, new ventures like Battersea Beauty Emporium will be vital.

Hundreds of dilapidated Boots shops are left behind after a decade and a half of indifferent ownership – Holly Adams/Getty Images Europe

The series suffers from allegations of under-investment. Critics say this is partly a result of the company paying billions of pounds in dividends after it went into the hands of private equity house KKR and Italian billionaire Stefano Pessina in 2007.

The payments have been flowing in since Boots was swallowed up by US pharmacy giant Walgreens in a two-stage deal between 2012 and 2014. Walgreens is reportedly expected to help pay over £3bn from its UK operations in 2022 alone.

A decade and a half of indifferent ownership has left it with hundreds of dilapidated stores, many of them in the wrong places. Its digital offering has long lagged behind rivals. A senior Boots executive says that until relatively recently some in the management team thought the Internet would be “a short-term fad”.

A former director claims Boots has suffered from a lack of investment since the turn of the millennium. “Now you have a dying, no-growth business,” he says.

The boss of one of its biggest rivals scoffs at reports that Boots is worth as much as £7billion: “There’s no way it’s worth that.”

Some say its future is even more uncertain in the face of tough competition. Analyst Neil Saunders describes Boots as “a solid company”, but nothing more.

“This is not a terrible retailer. It has some good credentials. There are challenges – as there are for all retailers – but it has a fairly solid position in the UK. It is simply not great and needs to be great to thrive in the current market. It faces a lot of pressure from supermarkets and Superdrug.”

Shore Capital analyst Clive Black says competition has increased “massively” since Boots was taken private by private equity giant KKR in 2007.

“Twenty years ago, savers and home bargains did not exist. Now people who drive Audis and Mercedes are very happy to go to these places and buy their Procter & Gamble and Unilever products – and they’re much cheaper,” says Black.

The latest threat comes from French beauty and skin care brand Sephora, which is owned by luxury goods giant LVMH.

“If Sephora is going to be the go-to for Boots in the UK then it’s a real problem,” says Black.

Boots boss Seb James admits trying to sabotage the opening of Sephora’s first UK store at Westfield Shopping Center – Ree Schroer

Boots boss Seb James has admitted trying to sabotage the opening of the company’s first UK store at the Westfield shopping center in White City, west London. It plans to open a second store in Westfield Stratford, east London.

Boots insiders dismiss most of the criticism leveled at the company as lazy and outdated. A lot of thrift shops have been closed and another 300 shops have been closed.

The money is being invested in prime assets of 400 large stores offering both beauty and healthcare products. Most of these are found in city centers or retail parks complemented by a surrounding network of hundreds of small local pharmacies and travel stores.

Negotiations described as “aggressive” by some larger landlords have meant that most rents are now on short leases, with some landlords agreeing to deals of as little as £1 per year rather than risk vacating shops.

Boots’ online offering is also getting better. Improvements in the speed and security of its website, ease of checkout, payment and search functions as well as better processing and delivery times have increased online transactions by almost a quarter compared to the previous year. The Boots app now has 6.4 million active users.

Bosses say the collapse of Debenhams has boosted sales, despite claims they were slow to take advantage of its disappearance from the high street. In October, the retailer recorded its tenth consecutive quarter of market share gains.

Last year, Boots made pre-tax profits of £137 million, up from £44.5 million a year earlier, while turnover rose 10% to almost £7.8 billion.

Yet Boots’ image as a retailer that has been left behind by rivals will prove hard to shake. There are also expectations that it will return to the public markets with the £9 billion of debt still in use that KKR took on to finance its purchase in 2007.

One senior business figure cautions: “If it’s too indebted, they’ll be in big trouble, right?”

Representatives for Boots insist that the business is currently debt-free, although they privately acknowledge that Walgreens may have an opportunity to sell off some of its own borrowings on the balance sheet of its UK subsidiary. , which is very difficult to oppose as it is struggling with its own financial pressures.

Moody’s last week cut its credit rating two notches to junk due to concerns about Walgreens’ $12bn (£9.5bn) debt pile. The company’s shaky financial position is further strained by a $7.4 billion liability for claims and litigation settlements related to America’s crippling opioid epidemic.

City figures were quick to dismiss vague suggestions of Boots as a savior of UK shares – whether they revive or not.

“London is in a terrible state,” says one senior boardroom figure. “There is a real problem in the stock market but it has nothing to do with the stock market. This refers to pools of capital that no longer exist because pension funds are either unwilling or forced to buy equities.

Veteran fund manager Richard Buxton says the relisting may provide a short-term boost, but nothing more, because the reasons for the shrinking of UK equity markets are too deep and long-standing.

“This is not the answer. People can make a big ‘whoopee’ and say ‘the markets are alive’ and ‘how wonderful’, but then we need to have a longer conversation about what exactly needs to be done to revive the stock market. There is a need,” he says.

“This includes achieving a much higher level of mandatory savings at source in equity. Companies prefer the US because there is a deep, liquid equity-oriented savings pool there. “In the UK, we have managed to eliminate it.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com