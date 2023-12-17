Why investors shouldn't be surprised by the ARN Media Limited (ASX:A1N) P/S

It is no exaggeration to say that ARN Media Limited (ASX:A1N)’s price-to-sales (or “P/S”) ratio of 0.8x seems pretty “middle of the road” for media industry companies in Australia right now, where the average P/S ratio is around 0.7x. However, it is not wise to ignore the P/S without any explanation as investors may overlook a specific opportunity or make a costly mistake.

How is ARN Media Performing?

ARN Media has certainly been doing well lately as its revenue has been growing more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is moderate because investors think this strong revenue performance is about to end. If you like the company, you may be hoping it doesn’t turn out that way so you can potentially buy some stock while it isn’t exactly out of favor.

Curious to know how analysts think the future of ARN Media will compare to the industry? In that case, our Free The report is a great place to start.

Is there some revenue growth projected for ARN Media?

You will only feel comfortable looking at a P/S like ARN Media if the company’s growth is closely tracking the industry.

Retrospectively, the company’s top line grew an extraordinary 17% last year. Recent strong performance means it was able to grow revenue by 58% overall over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders will certainly welcome those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead, the seven analysts covering the company estimate that revenue should grow 0.8% each year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is projected to expand 2.1% per year, which is not materially different.

With this information, we can see why ARN Media is trading at a similar P/S to the industry. It seems that most investors are expecting to see average growth in the future and are willing to pay only a moderate amount for the stock.

What can we learn from ARN Media’s P/S?

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn’t be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock, it is a fairly capable barometer of revenue expectations.

ARN Media’s P/S looks about right to us, knowing that analysts are forecasting a revenue outlook that is similar to that of the media industry. At this stage investors feel that the possibility of improvement or decline in revenues is not enough to push the P/S in a higher or lower direction. If all things remain constant, the chances of huge fluctuations in the share price are quite low.

There are other important risk factors to consider and we’ve explored them 2 warning signs for ARN Media (1 is important!) Here’s what you should know before investing.

If strong profit-making companies bother you, you might want to check this out Free A list of interesting companies that trade on low P/E (but have proven they can grow earnings).

