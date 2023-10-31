The Allianz economist told CNBC in an interview last week that as global conflict escalates, markets are turning away from bonds and into assets like Bitcoin (BTC) as a “safe haven” store of value.

The analyst at the $2 trillion financial services firm explains why the Treasury market has been so volatile this month, and why he believes a recession awaits the United States as early as 2024.

Explaining the Treasury Selloff

According to Mohammed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz, the Treasury market has already lost its economic, policy and technical “anchors” – benchmark price figures towards which the market can form biases.

Furthermore, economists expect the market supply of Treasuries to continue to increase as the government issues more debt, and the Federal Reserve remains a net seller of such debt.

“The question mark is: Who will buy?” El-Elarion said on Thursday. “This question from buyers is not going to end soon. “Buyers are hesitant, and they should be hesitant, given what is happening to the supply of government debt.”

The Federal Reserve has been steadily shrinking its balance sheet over the past year to help get money out of the economy and combat rising inflation. Since inflation has still not reached the Fed’s 2% target, more selling is expected, which will push bond yields higher.

Meanwhile, the US government was forced to exceed its debt ceiling in June, with total government debt now exceeding $33 trillion. In August, Fitch Ratings downgraded the government’s debt to AA+, citing persistent deficit, political impasse, “weak government revenues, new spending initiatives and high interest burden”.

El-Alrian said high-interest rates are bad for both businesses and the government and, along with a widespread decline in savings, increases the risk of a recession in 2024.

Why Bitcoin instead?

Asked whether investors and governments will move back into bonds as a “safe haven” as geopolitical conflict begins to take over, El-Elerian said the numbers do not confirm this. In fact, 10-year US Treasury yields have risen since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began earlier this month.

“Given what’s going on in the world, we haven’t seen the expectation of a flight to quality and a flight to safety,” the economist said.

He added, “You have people who are talking about Bitcoin, talking about equities being a ‘safe asset’ because they have lost confidence in government bonds being a safe asset.” “This is because of the nature of this interest rate risk.”

Bitcoin hit a yearly high of $35,000 last week, leading substantial gains alongside gold. While some believed the rally was in response to excitement about an upcoming spot Bitcoin ETF, Bitmex co-founder Arthur Hayes theorized that investors were fleeing to Bitcoin and gold as the market priced out government bonds. Had lost confidence in the quality.

“If U.S. Treasury yields are rallying while they’re rising, it tells me that both safe-haven assets are bracing for a future of more government spending and more inflation,” Hayes wrote at the time.

Earlier this month, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink called Bitcoin’s rally a “flight to quality.”

source: cryptopotato.com