Come visit the popular Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). The company’s shares have seen significant share price fluctuations during recent months on NASDAQGS, rising to a high of US$331 and falling to a low of US$258. Some share price movements may provide investors with a better opportunity to enter the stock and potentially purchase it at a lower price. The question to answer is whether Intuitive Surgical’s current trading price of US$278 reflects the true value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with a buying opportunity? Let’s take a look at Intuitive Surgical’s outlook and value based on the latest financial data and see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What are the opportunities at Intuitive Surgical?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company’s price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. In this example, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio, because there isn’t enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I think Intuitive Surgical’s ratio of 64.51x is above its peer average of 34.03x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price than the Medical Devices industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy at a lower price in the future? Given that Intuitive Surgical’s stock is quite volatile (ie its price has increased volatility compared to the rest of the market) this could mean the price could go lower, giving us a reason to buy in the future. Will get another chance. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What type of growth will Intuitive Surgical produce?

earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you are considering buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a strong outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. With profits expected to grow 71% over the next few years, the future looks bright for Intuitive Surgical. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What does it mean to you

Are you a shareholder? It seems the market has well and truly priced in ISRG’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this raises another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe ISRG should be trading below its current price, it could be profitable to sell high and buy it back up again when its price drops towards the industry PE ratio. But before taking this decision, check whether its basic principles have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ISRG for a while, now might not be the best time to enter the stock. The price has become higher than that of its industry competitors, meaning that mispricing is no longer likely to be profitable. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ISRG, meaning it is worth taking a deeper look at other factors to take advantage of the next price drop.

