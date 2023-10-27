Why Internationalization of Entrepreneurship is Important for Students Explained

Our universities play a vital role in identifying and nurturing entrepreneurial mindset, aspirations and actions. Students who want to become entrepreneurs have special expectations from universities.

Typically, students expect physical infrastructure, support systems and international exposure. Regarding physical infrastructure, students expect a fully functional space for brainstorming and incubation. Conversely, support systems help students build relationships with other universities, research organisations, entrepreneurs and tech-parks nationally and internationally.

Finally, regarding international exposure, students look forward to international collaborations and the opportunity to receive live advice on global trends, venture licensing, consulting, spin-offs, patenting and much more.

Dr Subhashree Natarajan, Dean, School of Business and School of Economics, RV University, Bangalore, explains why there is a need to internalize entrepreneurship in universities for students:

The need for internationalization of entrepreneurship

Students with entrepreneurial tendencies think big, they are unrestrained, and they have a healthy vision of creating ‘born-global start-ups’.

Internationalized incubators come as a stand-by to overcome resource constraints, internationalization, capital mobilization and lack of experience and expertise in dealing with complex scenarios by pooling rich knowledge and resources around the world. Students look forward to incubators that can turn their ideas and dreams into global reality.

What are the benefits of international cooperation?

“The esteemed universities are establishing multidisciplinary international collaborations to foster a strong and active ecosystem:

(a) to facilitate consideration

To exchange global knowledge about markets and sectors, to identify accessible markets and market ventures, to attract funding, and to serve as important input for understanding and discussion of business problems To achieve this, international networks are created in universities.

(b) For sourcing resources:

Internationalization integrates global dealmakers, anchor firms and accelerators with university incubators to help investors gauge the potential of startup firms by actively investing and advising to help startups grow, scale and accelerate . They actively help startups to source human and financial capital.

(c) For research-based instructions and decisions

Academic research outputs from universities, generated collaboratively by a diverse group of researchers, assist startups in making data-driven decisions. This research serves as a vital decision input for product decisions, market pricing, distribution strategies, risk assessment, operations strategies and many more.

Collaborative research in the area of ​​entrepreneurship promotion supports regulatory bodies in setting clear and transparent standard operating procedures, policies and procedures.

Metaphysics approach of universities

The system of learning directed by a teacher/professor is called pedagogy, self-directed independent learning is called andragogy, and the system of learning facilitated by a potentiator is called metagogy. Entrepreneurship can be best taught through metagogy; For which universities create:

(i) Open innovation and collaborative learning culture: Open innovation is a strategy for innovation that extends beyond the boundaries of the organization to collaborate with diverse groups in soft structures.

(ii) Ideas and Design Thinking: International co-teaching and mentorship have varying impacts on students’ design-thinking process. Ideation sessions, boot camps, game-a-thon and case-a-thon provide students with opportunities to explore their potential and limitations. The excitement and learning experiences are manifold.

(iii) Masterclass and CXO Mentor: When universities extend classroom learning to national and international industry corridors through masterclasses, CXO mentoring, earn and learn internship opportunities, semester abroad programs with industry affiliations, there is seamless exchange of ideas and knowledge between students and professionals. Exchange takes place.

(iv) Sustainability and Ethics: Metagogy prepares students to work and manage cross-cultural teams with a deep understanding of international work ethos and sustainability codes; Learned through live cases, in-depth discussions, competitions and self-assessment exercises.

Ultimately, an effective startup ecosystem in universities is a convergence of multiple factors and supporting institutions that foster innovation. Universities that have internationalized entrepreneurship offer the advantages of cultural perspectives, social networks, human and investment capital, and solidarity of government socio-economic and financial policies to their interested students.

