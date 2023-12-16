Why Have I Become a Gambit Gremlin in 'Destiny 2'?

my darling destiny 2

Last week, I shared a photo of a fun roll I found on Breakneck, which was a Destiny 2 auto rifle, which was originally an exclusive Gambit weapon. in this screenshot I revealed that the gun had…five perk options, which means I’ve reset my Gambit rank three times in the 2.5 weeks since Season of the Wish started.

So uh, am I crazy? Okay, look, let me explain why I’ve become Gambit’s main player, at least in terms of the three ritual activities offered by Destiny, the other two being Strike and Crucible (I also play a lot of this season’s activity, The Coil. I am playing). But why Gambit?

first and foremost. It’s small and fast. Gambit games rarely last longer than 5–6 minutes. There is almost no way to make them Now Furthermore, given that one side, at least, will give rise to primitives in short order, and while Is Getting damage on the boss, it doesn’t last long. The only way to really increase the Gambit game to any degree is to have two attackers who keep killing a lot of people on each side. It’s usually…mostly one-sided, and so the games are short. Crucible matches with long, winding paths and attacks with lots of time and damage gating, and a lack of mercy are much longer in comparison.

So, with Gambit being so small, you can do a lot relatively quickly. Gambit XP rewards are easy. Transmog bounties are easy to complete. Gathering materials for this Dawning event is somewhat easier (and it’s double XP week for Gambit, so that helps me reset). This way you get more loot from shorter matches and faster rankups. And in this case, I really wanted a good breakneck, hence the desire to get all those perk options.

destiny 2 bungee

I find Gambit to be more varied in the play experience than Onslaught, which spawns the same enemies in the exact same locations with the exact same bosses every time. It is even worse when there is only one nightfall in a week. Gambit goes through all the races and the mode is dynamic in terms of how they are cleared and what happens with attacks. is the crucible More Definitely dynamic, as no two games are alike, but I’m not very good at Crucible, so I’ve only been dealing with minimal PvP in Gambit (though I’ll grind Crucible when I need to, e.g. I did all I could to get the Iron Banner ornament last week).

I guess Gambit is creative? It feels unlike any other mode in any other game. And while this has happened many times bad Having been unbalanced in the past, I think over the last few years we’ve settled into a place that’s a really good meta. The attacks are not overly oppressive, the primeval burning is not immediate and irresistible. There is no Queenbreaker or Sleeper Simulant that you can use as an attacker (perhaps Leviathan Breath) in easy mode. It is in a good location. Additionally, I really enjoy getting creative with different builds to get the most out of Gambit. This season, he’s been making plenty of use of Winterbite to clear sides with ease, kill raiders or enemies with his homing missile, and vanquish bosses with Synthoseps or other melee exotics. Every season I come up with new builds and most of them are a lot of fun.

The biggest problem with Gambit is how little Bungie supports it. it has been ignored for years, and the best we can hope for is farming like breakneck fun, but that’s it. mode is lost It’s been sidelined instead of adding anything else to maps over the years, and despite it being a really good, efficient mode at this point.

So, after this holiday event, after my transmog bounties are finished, after my battle pass is finished, I’ll probably be done with Gambit for this season soon. I finally found my fabulous breakneck. But yes, that’s why I like Gambit now. Maybe you should go back and try again.

Follow me on Twitter, threads, youtube, And Instagram,

pick up my science fiction novels herokiller series And Born on Earth Trilogy,