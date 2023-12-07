Why have house prices remained so resilient?

Which overused metaphor is better suited to the current state of the property market? Dodging a bullet… or the calm before the storm? (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Archive)

Which overused metaphor is better suited to the current state of the property market? Dodging a bullet… or the calm before the storm?

Today’s data from Halifax certainly suggests that property owners will survive far fewer losses on their bricks-and-mortar properties than predicted earlier in the year.

Average prices rose 0.5% in November, the second consecutive monthly increase, and are now down just one percent year-on-year. Even in London prices are down just 3.8%.

A swallow doesn’t make the summer – to continue in cliché mode – but it does have two sets of data from two major indices. Fellow lender Nationwide shows a similar pattern in its numbers.

Economists will point to inflation and argue that the decline is much larger in real terms. But no home buyer or seller thinks this way – well, maybe economists do – fluctuations are almost always calibrated in terms of cold hard nominal cash.

So why have prices remained so flexible?

One factor is the very slow elimination of fixed mortgage rates requiring refinancing.

This gives most homeowners time to plan ahead and prepare for higher bills. Meanwhile, market rates have declined faster than expected.

The average two-year improvement reached 6.86% in July. Today they are up just over 6%, according to MoneyFacts. The five-year yield peaked at 6.37% in August and now stands at 5.63%. Both of these figures are well above pre-mini-Budget lows, but the direction of travel now appears to be set as inflation responds to the Bank of England’s medication.

So all things considered, property prices remain in a remarkably strong position. Whether that’s a bad thing or a good thing is a different discussion.

And here actual prices are relevant. If wealth remains stable over the long term and salaries rise, existing home owners feel financially secure – and spend accordingly – and interested buyers eventually find the ladder within their reach.

Win, win, to coin another phrase.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com