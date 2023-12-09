Why has the price of XRP increased today? Ripple's massive buyback could be the answer

XRP is one of the biggest gainers in the last 24 hours. A popular crypto spy has some answers as to why the crypto token is surging, as he revealed a significant move taken by Ripple recently. This revelation is also likely to end discussions that the price of XRP is being manipulated by Ripple, given that the crypto firm has so far shown that it has XRP’s best interests at heart.

Ripple reportedly bought back almost 700 million XRP

In a post on his According to him, Ripple usually does this to keep the XRP markets stable and liquid. This effort may explain why the price of the token has suddenly increased.

The price of XRP has performed poorly in recent days, with many people speculating as to why this may be. Some simply said the price was manipulated as there was no other logical reason to explain the poor performance, especially given that other altcoins were enjoying significant gains.

However, Mr. Huber had a more plausible explanation for this decline as he said that it could be one of Ripple’s ODL clients selling their XRP tokens on the open market. It was previously reported that Ripple’s XRP sales to these ODL customers do not affect prices on exchanges. However, this is what happens when these customers start selling these XRP tokens to retail investors.

Therefore, given the trend of XRP selling from ODL clients, Ripple could buy back these XRP tokens to stabilize the XRP price. It is noteworthy that Mr. Huber seems to have come to the conclusion of a massive buyback due to the decline in the circulating supply of XRP. He stressed that Ripple’s holdings do not count towards the circulating supply.

XRP recovers above $0.68 Source: XRPUSD on tradingview.com

XRP price’s poor performance is worrying

Before his revelation about Ripple’s massive buyback, Mr. Huber had raised concerns about XRP’s worrying price action. He said whatever gains the XRP price had made against the broader crypto market were “virtually lost” following Judge Analisa Torres’ decision. The judge had ruled that crypto tokens are not a security in themselves.

Many predicted that this legal clarity would help boost the price of XRP, and that is exactly what happened in the weeks following the decision. However, the price of XRP has declined significantly since those gains. This has become even more worrying since the broader crypto market has been bullish as many wonder whether this could be the reason for XRP’s relatively slow movement.

At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $0.69, up more than 7% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

