Why has Solana price increased today? 4 main reasons

Solana (SOL) price is up by over 14% in the last 24 hours and is now trading above $71. Here are the key reasons for SOL’s latest price rally.

#1 Solana price follows Bitcoin’s chart pattern

Solana price is on the verge of mirroring Bitcoin (BTC) price action from the past week. Crypto analyst Jelle highlighted the similarities in a post on X. “In a bull market, simple patterns suddenly start working again,” he said. Could SOL follow in Bitcoin’s footsteps? […] Simple patterns still work. let’s go!!”

So, what’s the back story? The Solana price chart currently mirrors Bitcoin’s recent pattern, displaying an ascending triangle formation. This bullish pattern, featuring a flat upper trend line as resistance and an ascending lower trend line as support, suggests the possibility of accumulation and upward momentum by buyers.

Bitcoin displayed this pattern with a resistance line around $38,000 and a rising trend line from the early November lows. Last Friday, December 1, Bitcoin broke the neckline, leading to a rise above $44,000.

Similarly, Solana’s chart shows resistance near $68 and a comparable ascending trend line since mid-November. With Solana breaking the $68 resistance level today, parallels are being drawn to Bitcoin’s rally, suggesting that the price of SOL could rise even higher in the coming hours and days.

#2 Airdrop season attracts investors

Airdrop season is approaching in the Solana ecosystem. While the JITO airdrop (Jito is a Solana-based liquid staking token protocol) made waves yesterday, new ones like Kamino Finance and Celestia (TIA) are already on the horizon. Airdrops have historically had a very positive impact on layer-1 coins as they attract new capital into the ecosystem, which most requires the purchase of an L1 coin like SOL.

Chris Berniske, partner at Placeholder VC, commented, “Community-focused airdrops within the Solana community will generate tremendous funding and loyalty impact, and will also wash ashore as Phoenix grows. This trend is gaining momentum now. […] Congratulations to all JTO hodlers and Jeeto users who have been rewarded – Jeeto and its partners are actively discussing how to fairly engage and incentivize their communities at scale.

#3 The network continues to grow

Solana’s DeFi sector is expanding rapidly. analyst jay Thrown light on Several key metrics: net flows from ETH to SOL via the wormhole exceeded 48 million over the past 30 days, DEX volume increased from 17.69 million on October 14 to 466.44 million on November 10, and stablecoin market cap since October 16 increased by more than 100 million.

DeFiLama data shows that Solana’s TVL among DeFi applications increased by 117% to $840.99 million last month, ranking sixth among all chains and leading in percentage growth. Ethereum, despite leading with a TVL of $29.77 billion, only saw a growth of 46%.

#4 Endorsed by Arthur Hayes and VanEck

Bitmex founder Arthur Hayes has been bullish on SOL in recent days and has predicted a rise to $100. He expressed this sentiment on They said, “Who’s ready for a weekend alt SJN green doozy piss up? Can we send more than $100 SOL? Let’s do this as a family.” In another post, he said: ‘Tis the season of stinky fruits. Can’t stop, won’t stop until SOL=$100.”

Notably, financial giant VanEck has also been extremely bullish on Solana in his Bitcoin and crypto predictions for 2024. The firm predicts Solana will become a “top 3 blockchain by market cap, total value locked (TVL), and active users.”

According to the analysis, “ETH will lose market share to other smart contract platforms with less uncertainty around the scalability roadmap like Solana.” VanEck said that “decentralized exchange (DEX) market share in spot crypto trading will reach an all-time high as high-throughput chains like Solana improve the on-chain trading experience for users.”

At press time, SOL traded at $71.67.

