Why has San Francisco’s robotaxi rollout been such a mess?

San Francisco’s streets are filled with self-driving cars, and many of them have no safety drivers behind the wheel.

In August, two major autonomous vehicle companies, General Motors-owned Cruise and Alphabet’s Waymo, were given permission to expand operations, allowing people to hail a driverless car, just like they order an Uber. Users who have been invited or granted access after signing up through a waitlist can enjoy robotaxis in select areas of the city for the cost of a typical rideshare.

But this launch has been plagued with problems. Cars drove into fire hydrants, delayed construction, disrupted ambulances and even disrupted active crime scenes.

“There have been over 75 incidents,” San Francisco Fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson said. “It’s like playing Russian roulette. It’s impacting public safety and we need to fix it.”

“There are still some glitches that need to be worked out,” said San Francisco city attorney David Chiu.

“And that’s with only a few hundred vehicles,” Chiu said. “The idea that thousands of vehicles could be on our roads in a short period of time gives us cause for concern.”

In October, the California Department of Motor Vehicles suspended Cruise’s permit to operate its driverless fleet in the state, citing an incident in which a Cruise vehicle dragged a pedestrian 20 feet after a collision Was.

Cruise was expanding rapidly to other cities, including Phoenix, Austin, Dallas, Houston and Miami, but the company halted driverless operations nationwide following California’s suspension. Waymo is still operating robotaxis in San Francisco.

Before Cruise’s permit was revoked, CNBC’s Deirdre Bosa took a ride in one of its autonomous vehicles. He also tried out Waymo and offered a comparison of two very different rides. She sat down with Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt, who was optimistic that the company can overcome these recent hurdles.

“In the next few years it will be very common for people living in big cities to get around the city in a robotaxi,” Vogt said.

