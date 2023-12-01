Why has Portugal made a U-turn on tax breaks for foreign residents?

Portugal’s parliament has extended tax breaks for foreign residents until the end of next year, despite concerns about rising house prices for Portuguese residents. Euronews Business takes a look at why that is.

To benefit from the policy, applicants must show that they plan to move to Portugal during 2023 through an employment or residence contract signed by the end of December.

Launched in 2009, the scheme allows people who become residents by spending more than 183 days per year in the country to benefit from a 20% tax rate on Portuguese-sourced income during a 10-year period Provided that it is obtained from “higher”. Value Added Activities”.

Doctors and university lecturers are some of those considered to be in “high value-added” professions.

Other benefits of the scheme include tax exemption on almost all foreign income if taxed in the country of origin and a 10% flat tax rate on pensions from foreign source.

Portuguese citizens who have lived abroad for five years or more can also apply, but those who do not benefit from the scheme may be taxed at up to 48%.

The tax-break scheme was originally introduced during the financial recession in Portugal with the aim of attracting foreign talent, but it is becoming increasingly controversial as Portuguese citizens grapple with rising house prices.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Antonio Costa claimed he would end the tax relief, calling it a “fiscal injustice.”

According to the latest data from Eurostat, house prices in Portugal recorded the fourth highest increase (8.7%) in the EU in the second quarter of 2023.

“This is no longer fair and is a biased way of inflating the housing market, which has reached unsustainable prices,” Costa said in an interview with CNN Portugal.

Why were the tax rules changed again?

However, following Costa’s resignation earlier this month, his Socialist Party has backed down on this front and decided that tax breaks should be extended.

The decision was approved in a final vote on Wednesday on Portugal’s draft budget bill for 2024.

The Socialists said in a statement that they wanted to “protect the legitimate expectations of those who have already decided to immigrate or return to Portugal”.

Official data showed that more than 74,000 people had benefited from the scheme by the end of 2022.

Tax breaks last year cost the state budget more than 1.5 billion euros, an annual increase of 18.5%.

