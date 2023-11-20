Why generative AI could boost Datadog’s stock price, up 205% since IPO

Poland – 2023/11/08: In this photo illustration, a Datadog logo is displayed on a smartphone. (picture , [+] Illustration by Omar Marx/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Investors reward companies for outperforming their expectations and raising guidance every quarter. Sadly, it is impossible to predict with certainty whether a company will do this or not.

Another way to look at companies is to examine their CEOs. I argue that investors can do well by betting on CEOs who have taken their companies from idea to IPO and beyond.

One such CEO is Olivier Pomel, since 2010 he has been the co-founder and CEO of Datadog, a New York City-based provider of cloud monitoring and security products. Earlier this month, Datadog reported faster-than-expected growth and raised its guidance for the current quarter.

In an interview on November 16, Pommel described how he joined the 0.4% of founders who remain CEOs with a controlling stake three years after taking their companies public.

Datadog’s boffo third quarter results

Datadog’s platform monitors the performance of its customers’ cloud-based computer applications. On November 7, the company reported faster-than-expected growth – sending its share price up 28%.

Datadog is one of the few companies that has been able to determine how much generative AI is contributing to growth. As Pomel told analysts during a conference call, “AI-native customers” contributed 2.5% of Datadog’s annual revenue during the quarter, cnbc informed of.

Here are the key numbers from CNBC:

Q3 revenue: $547.5 million 25% hr more and $23.4 million more than LSEG estimate

25% hr more and $23.4 million more than LSEG estimate Adjusted earnings per share: 45 cents – 11 cents per share above estimates

– 11 cents per share above estimates Q4 revenue guidance: range between $564 million and $568 million – whose midpoint is about $23 million higher than the LSEG estimate

– whose midpoint is about $23 million higher than the LSEG estimate 2024 revenue guidance: $2.1 billion – $40 million ahead of estimates according to LSEG

Datadog’s Q4 guidance was its strongest through 2023. Company – whose cloud monitoring and security products work with Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft

MSFT

Azure – Its stock suffered a sharp decline in August after lowering guidance as companies reduced their cloud spending, cnbc noted.

From co-founder to CEO three years after IPO

Pommel has led Datadog from its founding to its IPO and four years thereafter. Since going public in September 20, 2019, Datadog stock has risen 205% – outpacing the Nasdaq index, which has risen 74% between September 20, 2019 and November 17, 2023.

(Sadly – ​​like many technology stocks that peaked in early November 2021 – Datadog shares finished about 43% below their all-time high of $194 per share on November 17.)

CEOs like Pomel are rare. However, only when I began interviewing over 30 such leaders did I recognize what set them apart from their peers: their insatiable desire to learn and solve new problems – I call it cognitive hunger – that kept them from cognitive lock. -Blocks out – a process by which some leaders block information that conflicts with their strongly held beliefs.

Managing growth through cognitive hunger

Cognitive hunger affects five developmental processes. Here’s how Pomel managed these five development processes at Datadog:

solve the right problem well , to turn an idea into a public company, start by creating the best solution to a painful problem that competitors – especially much larger ones – are ignoring. Pommel co-founded Datadog to solve a problem that plagues many companies. Pomel and his co-founder, Alexis Le-Quoq, experienced the challenges of collaborating across different departments. According to his previous company, Wireless Generation (an education technology company that was acquired by News Corp in 2010 new York Times), Pommel led engineering development while Lê-Quôc led technology operations. In starting Datadog, he asked ‘How do we motivate teams to work together?’ That was the problem Datadog was trying to solve,” Pommel told me. In 2010, he didn’t expect the cloud to become the world-changing trend into which it eventually evolved. His aim was to create a solution to the problem. : “Bringing operations closer and cutting cycle times and reducing bottlenecks. The cloud transformation turned out to be bigger than we thought,” he told me.

Win and retain customers. Leaders must win and retain customers by demonstrating that they have solved the right problem well. In 2010, investors were skeptical that Datadog would be successful, so instead of rushing to raise capital, the company met with potential customers and built a product they would love. As Pommel said, "We were obsessed with solving a real problem. We spent time with financial clients; We went to conventions and gave demos. We met with many potential early customers. When we built a product for the first paying customer, we knew them from our previous company. Datadog discovered an unmet need and collaborated with customers to develop new products. "People said, 'Hey, I need this.' he told me. Those collaborations boosted Datadog's revenue. Most Datadog customers used several different products to monitor their operations. Ultimately, Datadog gained loyal customers by saving time and money. Pommel told me, " They started small with us and after three to five years they spun out 10 to 15 other products — they used Datadog."

Surf Industry Tailwinds. Business leaders must adapt quickly to rapidly changing growth constraints and adverse conditions. Datadog has monetized the recent wave of rising demand from generative AI. "Our customers include creators of large language models for video and software development tools," he said. Datadog can determine how much revenue generative AI is adding. "In our latest investor earnings call, we said that 2.5% of our revenue came from AI," Pommel explained.

Invest in growth opportunities. If a company rests on its achievements, it will eventually lose out to competitors who invest in growth opportunities. Datadog is operating efficiently so the company can invest in new products for its customers. "We want to create space for our customers to spend 30% of revenues on investment in new products," he said.

Develop the next generation of leaders. Business leaders who want their companies to make a difference in the world must invest in the next generation of leaders. Datadog has done this by building a culture with low egos and encouraging its talent to grow. Datadog's goal is to reduce the drama and create products that customers are eager to buy. "Our culture is to pay less attention to drama. We are here to learn. We want to help people make great products for customers. They have to like our products," Pommel said. Datadog also aims to prevent smart people from stagnating while maintaining high standards. "If someone tells you something isn't right, it's important to accept that feedback and reframe it," he concludes.

manage a public company

Founders who want to keep their company running after going public will have to learn new skills. Pommel learned how to pursue an idea from his eight years in the wireless generation. “I went from being an engineer to building a team. In my previous company, I was waiting for eight years to get a green card,” he said.

“I felt like I was wasting a very long time,” Pommel said. Looking back, those were very formative years. I made mistakes and it took me years to understand them.”

Datadog went public nine years after its founding. Pommel had to learn how to let go of his desire to control everything and surrounded himself “with teammates on my management team.”

Before the company went public, he served with the board, which he said is “a proxy for the markets and investors, customers and employees.”

After IPO. Pommel learned to set expectations so that people would not focus too much on short-term fluctuations in the company’s stock price. He also learned to build trust with investors by delivering conservative guidance and meeting or exceeding expectations.

What’s next for Datadog stock?

Datadog stock is not far off investors’ target price. Datadog’s average price target, based on 12-month price targets according to 27 Wall Street analysts, is $114.52 per share. tiprank, Based on Datadog’s Nov. 17 price, the price target implies an upside of 4.64%.

The surge in Datadog’s shares after its third-quarter report came as a relief to one analyst. “There was considerable concern in print about whether Datadog would follow AWS in improving QoQ growth and remaining stable year-over-year, or a worrying disconnect,” Bernstein Research analysts led by Peter Weed wrote in November. “And will continue to decline on a year-on-year basis.” 7 notes. “Datadog emphatically addressed these concerns,” Weed said. cnbc informed of.

Pommel sees a bright future for the adoption of generative AI to boost demand for Datadog’s products. “Generative AI is now very expensive to train and operate. We believe the open source model will be more widely used for copy generation, image generation, and coding. These applications are creating real productivity gains,” he told me.

Yet he sees high expectations as a risk. “Most companies are not in production,” he said. Pommel added. “It may take longer than people expect but it will be massive. Training models is a game of scale and will depend on how quickly open source models become widely adopted.