Why Fred Swaniker is completely dependent on education

Fred Swaniker’s first experience as a teacher occurred when he himself was an adult. He was 18 years old when his mother asked him to help run a small church school she was planning to establish in Botswana for children aged 5 to 12. Her father had recently passed away, and the family needed a steady income from his entire income. After taking a job as a high school teacher, he turned to Swaniker. “I became a headmaster at the age of 18,” he says. “I was teaching classes and managing other teachers. It was an important experience.”

Working at the school sparked a passion for education, which Swaniker, now 47, has pursued throughout her career. After earning an MBA at Stanford in 2004, the Ghanaian entrepreneur decided to dedicate himself to building new programs that could develop students’ unrealized talents – and in doing so, drive change for their communities. Will get help.

“Africa has many challenges: healthcare, education, infrastructure, governance, food security, corruption,” says Swaniker. “I realized that in my lifetime, there is no way to solve any of these issues. But if I could create an army of problem-solvers and innovators that would allow me to create a system to solve all these problems.

With this mission in mind, Swanikar created programs that could educate the pioneer generation. In 2004, working with colleagues he met at Stanford, Swaniker developed a business plan for the African Leadership Academy with the goal of finding and training promising students from across Africa in entrepreneurship and leadership. Located in Johannesburg, South Africa, the two-year high school now educates approximately 250 11th and 12th grade students each year, who are selected from a competitive application process from which thousands of students apply.

The success of the Academy and the demand for the programs it offers led Swaniker to open a new institution—the African Leadership University (ALU)—in 2015. The school, which has campuses in both Mauritius and Rwanda, offers graduate degree programs in software engineering and entrepreneurial leadership to 2,000 students each year. Seeing the growth of the tech sector on the continent and the potential for distance learning to reach a broader group of students, Swaniker created the African Leadership Accelerator (ALX) a few years after ALU’s launch. ALX offers a series of virtual courses – ranging between four to six months in duration – that provide short-term technical training for students interested in pursuing jobs in software engineering, cloud computing, data analytics and other fields. More than 97,000 students have completed the program since its inception.

Graduates from these programs join alumni networks working in a variety of industries. The schools’ alumni include diplomats, filmmakers, medical innovators, and founders of companies and nonprofits. A recent success story: Joseph Rutakangwa, who graduated from African Leadership University in 2019, started Rwaazi, a startup that provides major brands with data analytics on consumer habits in African countries and other emerging markets. In March, Ravazi raised $4 million in seed funding. Meanwhile, Spencer Horn, an alumnus of the African Leadership Academy’s 2010 class, is the force behind Cloudline, a startup that uses drone technology to help deliver essential goods like food and medicine to rural populations. After years of development, Cloudline unveiled its first drone – a solar-powered airplane that can travel up to 250 miles – to the public at the Paris Air Show this summer.

In total, more than 200,000 students join the programs’ curriculum each year, but Swaniker is aiming high — his goal is to train 3 million leaders by 2035, and he’s moving fast to reach that goal. Demographic changes may work in their favor. As the global population ages in the coming decades, many countries will face a shortage of young, technically skilled workers. But Swaniker sees these changes in his programs creating greater opportunities for students that will help strengthen the global labor force in the future. “Africa remains the world’s youngest continent and will account for 40 percent of the world’s population by 2050,” says Swaniker. “We’re looking at how to take advantage of the talent that’s out there.”

This profile is published as a part of TIME’s TIME100 Impact Awards initiative, which recognizes leaders around the world who are making a difference in their communities. The next TIME100 Impact Awards ceremony will be held on 17 November in Kigali, Rwanda.

Source: time.com