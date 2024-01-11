Why FKA Twigs’ Calvin Klein campaign was banned in the United Kingdom

Something strange is going on in the United Kingdom. One of the country’s regulatory agencies recently banned a Calvin Klein campaign starring FKA Twigs over concerns that the ad portrayed the singer as a “stereotypical sex object.”

The Advertising Standards Authority, which regulates such matters, declared that the ad was “irresponsible and likely to cause serious offence” and effectively removed it from circulation. In the image in question, photographers Mert and Marcus Piggott captured Twigs in a draped denim shirt beneath the text “Calvins or nothing.”

This appears to have been due to the artist’s partially exposed side profile, leading the regulator to claim that “the composition of the image focused the viewer’s attention on the model’s body rather than on the advertised clothing.” He then said that by focusing on Twigs’s “physical characteristics”, the campaign “presented her as a stereotypical sexual object.”

Two other images from the same campaign, of a scantily clad Kendall Jenner, were also questioned by the ASA, but according to the agency, “they are unlikely to be seen as irresponsible or a serious or widespread offense based on objectification Was.”

You’re probably wondering—haven’t Calvin Klein been doing this for years? Yes. And the US brand rejected the ASA’s decision in a recent filing. The label stated that “the ads were similar to ads they have been publishing in the UK for several years,” and in their view “did not overly sexualize Kendall Jenner or FKA Twigs and were not irresponsible.” Were.”

The brand further said, “The images were not pornographic and were of two confident and empowered women who had chosen to identify with the Calvin Klein brand.”

We’d also like to point out that the campaign’s male stars, Aaron Taylor Johnson and Michael B. Jordan’s shots raised no objections from the Advertising Standards Authority. The agency acknowledged in its decision that the images of Twigs and Jenner were “part of a broader campaign that also included images of famous men,” but said that “not all of the campaign’s ads were displayed simultaneously,” and their evaluation Placed “under investigation on the merits of his individual materials”. very interesting!

The American powerhouse has just released another blockbuster ad Bear Actor Jeremy Alan White takes off his clothes in various states of disrepair, so it will be interesting to see if the UK changes up his knickers too.

Source: www.wmagazine.com