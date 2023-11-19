Why Fidelity's Ethereum ETF bid could fuel the ETH bull rally

Asset management firm Fidelity has filed for an Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF) with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Experts have suggested that the filing could lead to a rally in ETH.

According to Fidelity, there is no regulated way for investors in the United States to gain exposure to Ethereum. Thus, it proposed to list and trade its planned Ethereum ETF shares on the Cboe BZX exchange.

Ethereum ETF could shake up the market

Given the recent market dynamics, Fidelity’s move into the Ethereum ETF space is expected to drive a bullish market trend in the price of ETH. Notably, the SEC has recently reviewed several applications for a spot Bitcoin ETF from major traditional financial institutions such as BlackRock.

This development subsequently pushed the price of BTC to new yearly highs amid optimism in the market. Nevertheless, the SEC announced that it will delay its decision on multiple spot Bitcoin ETF applications until 2024.

Spot crypto ETFs are investment vehicles that track the price of an underlying asset, helping investors gain exposure without direct ownership. Analysts suggest that such an offering could provide easier entry into the crypto market.

With Fidelity ranking as the world’s third-largest asset manager, overseeing $4.2 trillion in assets under management, its involvement could drive increased interest in Ethereum.

ETH price will present a buying opportunity

In light of this, market experts highlight the potential for a positive trajectory for ETH, especially as several major financial institutions have applied for a spot Ethereum ETF offering.

“You have a lucky chance to get some ETH for less than $2,000 as long as it’s available. This opportunity won’t last long,” said a veteran crypto analyst.

Similarly, Ali Martinez, Global Head of News at BeInCrypto, highlighted the bullish potential for Ethereum after surpassing the $2,150 resistance. Martinez noted that any dip towards $1,700 could be a unique buying opportunity before the uptrend resumes.

“ETH tests a key resistance zone between $2,000 and $2,150, which aligns with the x-axis of the ascending triangle pattern. “A retreat from this resistance level could lead to a drop toward the hypotenuse of the triangle at $1,700, setting the stage for a potential uptrend continuation,” said Martinez.

Ethereum price performance. Source: TradingView

Data from BeInCrypto shows that at press time Ethereum was trading at $1,966, up nearly 2% in the last 24 hours.

